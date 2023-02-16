Crotone, 31 precautionary measures have been ordered as part of a maxi blitz against the ‘Ndrangheta

In the early hours of dawn today (February 16) a maxi operation was launched against the ‘Ndranghetaconducted by the carabinieri, in the province of Crotone, against the Local clan of Cirò. About 150 soldiers carried out a measure of pre-trial detentionissued by the investigating judge of the Catanzaro court at the request of the district anti-mafia directorate of the capital, against 31 people. The disputed crimes, for various reasons, are mafia-type criminal association, extortion and crimes relating to weapons and explosive substances, aggravated by the mafia method.

The precautionary measure provides for the detention in prison for 26 people and garlic House arrest For others 5. The suspects were traced to Cirò Marina, Cirò, Umbriatico, Nova Siri (Matera) and Trieste. Two of the measure was notified in the district houses of Catanzaro and Ancona where they were already detained for other reasons.

Subscribe to the newsletter

