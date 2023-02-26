Crotone, a boat of migrants is shipwrecked in the Steccato area. The toll is 60 dead including a newborn

Tragedy on the Calabrian coasts. Different corpses have been found on the beach at locality Steccato, while others were recovered at sea. The number of deaths, for now, is around 60. L’the boat, heavily loaded, would not have held up in rough seas. Police, carabinieri, financial police, coast guard, firefighters as well as 118 and Red Cross personnel arrived on the scene.

Crotone, among the dead migrants there is also a newborn

There is also a baby of a few months among the victims of the shipwreck of migrants which took place at dawn today in front of the beach Picket fence of Cutronear Crotone. His dead bodyaccording to the dramatic testimony of a firefighter, is among the 27 so far recovered by rescuers and police forces who are continuing their operations. The budget could get worse.

Massacre of migrants in the Crotone area, Piantedosi: “Stop leaving”

“The shipwreck that took place off the Calabrian coast saddens me deeply and first of all imposes on us the deep condolences for the lost human lives. It is a huge tragedy that demonstrates how it is absolutely necessary to firmly oppose the chains of irregular immigration, in which unscrupulous smugglers operate who, in order to get rich, organize these improvised trips, with inadequate boats and in prohibitive conditions. It is essential to continue with every possible initiative to stop departures and that crossings are not encouraged in any way which, taking advantage of the illusory mirage of a better life, feed the chain of traffickers and cause disasters such as today”. The Minister of the Interior declares it, Matteo Piantedosi.

Migrant massacre, the Coast Guard: “About 120 on the shipwrecked boat”

There were about 120 migrants on board the boat wrecked at dawn in Steccato di Cutro, near Crotone. The Coast Guard, which has been involved in rescue operations since last night, writes it in a statement. The Reggio Coast Guard, which is coordinating the search and rescue activities at sea, has sent two SAR Class 300 patrol boats to the area, coming from Crotone and Roccella Jonica, and an AW 139 helicopter from the Catania Aircraft Base. The weather conditions in the area are particularly adverse. The CP 321 patrol boat, which arrived in the area, recovered two men in a state of hypothermia and the lifeless body of a child. At present, a total of 80 people have been recovered alive – some of whom have managed to reach the shore after the shipwreck – and 43 bodies have been found along the coast. The searches will continue in the next few hours, also with the use of a team of divers from the Messina Coast Guard, as well as with air-naval vehicles of the Police Forces which will operate under the coordination of the Reggio Calabria Coast Guard.

Migrant internships, investigations: suspected smuggler arrested

The person on whom investigations were underway was detained by the carabinieri and the financial police because he was suspected of being the smuggler of the shipwrecked boat in Cutro. This is a Turkish citizen whose position is now being examined by the judiciary. According to what has been learned, the document of another subject who has not been traced at the moment and who may have fled or be among the missing or victims, was also found among the wreckage.

Migrant massacre, where the castaways came from

They came from Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Syria the victims of the shipwreck of Picket fence of Cutro. It was one of the many journeys of hope that follows the Turkish route, the one most traveled by migrants from countries in the area. The migrants were on board a guleta large wooden barge. However, the boat could not withstand the force of the sea, which was particularly rough today, and she broke apart a few meters from the coast.

Migrant massacre, the President of the Republic

There are numerous interventions by the authorities, the President of the Republic “it calls for a strong commitment from the international community to remove the underlying causes of the flows of migrants: wars, persecutions, terrorism, poverty, territories made inhospitable by climate change. It is equally essential that the European Union finally takes on the concrete responsibility to govern the migratory phenomenon to take it away from human traffickers, directly engaging in migration policies, in supporting cooperation for the development of countries from which young people are forced to leave due to lack of prospects”.

