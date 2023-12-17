Palazzo Mangeruca, the eco-monster confiscated from the 'Ndrangheta, was shot down with 400 kilos of explosives in Torre Melissa in the Crotone area. “Today we demonstrate that in Calabria the institutions are stronger than the criminal organizations – commented the governor Roberto Occhiuto to Rainews – Now the area will be redeveloped and regenerated”.

“A strong signal against illegal construction and against the 'Ndrangheta which constitute a serious obstacle to the development of a region which wants to valorise, in full legality, its extraordinary heritage of civilisation, nature and culture”, said the president of Regional Council Filippo Mancuso.

“A clear signal – he added – to overcome inertia and tolerance towards everything that defaces the environment, causing risks to the safety of communities and huge diseconomies. But, above all, it is a choice that underlines the urgency of activating every means and instrument in order to protect the landscape, as required by Article 9 of the Constitution”.