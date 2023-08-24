He hit a migrant with a stick and then tried to run him over with his car seven times just because he was begging in front of a commercial activity along state road 106, near Isola Capo Rizzuto (Crotone). On charges of attempted murder, aggravated by abject motives and cruelty, a man, Maurizio Greco, aged 43, was arrested by the carabinieri.

The military had intervened in the late evening of 18 August in the room, alerted both by a citizen who had presented himself at the barracks to report the attack on a migrant, and by a phone call describing the presence of a foreign citizen in a state of agitation who was throwing stones at a passing vehicle, causing danger to road traffic.

Once on the spot, the carabinieri, after having identified those present, began to reconstruct the facts also thanks to the video surveillance images of the room. The first investigations returned a different picture compared to the report: the foreigner, a 32-year-old Nigerian, in fact, had been attacked with a stick and with his bare hands by the 43-year-old just because he was begging. “Why are you here, why didn’t you go to work?” the man had shouted at the migrant. When the young man answered, who explained that he was hungry, the man took a stick from the car with which he began to beat the foreign boy. A scuffle ensued during which the foreigner managed to snatch the stick from the hands of the 43-year-old who got into the car shouting: “I’ll kill you”.

At that point, as the migrant ran away, the 43-year-old attempted to run over him, seven times as video surveillance images showed. So the Nigerian had tried to drive the car away by throwing stones. The young man was then stopped by the carabinieri who had found him holding a stick and stones which, at the sight of the military, he had dropped to the ground to surrender. Once in the barracks, the victim of the attack filed a complaint, providing his version of the facts, which was later confirmed in the video surveillance footage. Based on the investigations carried out by the carabinieri, the investigating judge Elvezia Cordasco issued an order for Greco to be held in custody in prison.