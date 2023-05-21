Crossword Mysteries – Riddle with the dead: plot and cast of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, Sunday 21 May 2023, at 21.20 the episode of Crossword Mysteries entitled Riddle with the dead is aired. This is a new TV movie aired in first run. Tess, an expert in crossword puzzles and mysteries, is invited as a special guest on her aunt Candace’s favorite game show. However, things take an unexpected turn when the host of the program is mysteriously murdered. Soon, it is revealed that everyone behind the scenes had a motive to commit the crime, including Hunter, Tess’s ex. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

Tess Harper (Lacey Chabert) is invited to record some riddles for the popular TV quiz show “Riddle me this”, and then attends an episode of the program in the audience, together with her aunt Candace. At the end of the episode the host, Aiden Brooks, is found dead. Tess investigates her murder with Detective Logan (Brennan Elliott), discovering that everyone behind the scenes on the show, including her ex-boyfriend Hunter, had a good reason to kill.

Crossword Mysteries – Riddle with the dead man: the cast

We have seen the plot of Riddle with the dead man, but what is the cast of the Crossword Mysteries movie? Here are all the actors: Lacey Chabert , Brennan Elliott , Barbara Niven , John Kapelos , Genevieve Kang , Will Shortz , Bobby Daniels. Directed by David Winning.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Crossword Mysteries – Riddle with the dead on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 21 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from a PC, tablets and smartphones.