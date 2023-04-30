Crossword Mysteries – Proposal with murder: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Proposal with murder is the film broadcast tonight, April 30, 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2. An old friend of Tess’s is found lifeless in his home. Detective Logan O’Connor immediately launches the investigation. It is a thrilling 2019 thriller directed by Don McCutcheon. Let’s see together the plot, the cast and where to see it in streaming.

Plot

A friend of crossword puzzler Tess Harper is killed on the same day that her crossword puzzle contains her marriage proposal. Once again, Tess will find herself unofficially teaming up with Lieutenant Logan O’Connor: together they will try to piece together the puzzles of a crime that has roots in World War II.

Crossword Mysteries – Proposal with murder: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what’s the cast? Starring much loved actors like Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Nivenacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Crossword Mysteries – Proposal with murder on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 30 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from a PC, tablets and smartphones.