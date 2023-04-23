Crossword Mysteries – A crossword puzzle to die for: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Sunday 23 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 Crossword Mysteries – A crossword puzzle to die for, a 2021 thriller film directed by David Winning and starring Brennan Elliott and Lacey Chabert will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Tess is an avid crossword and mystery expert whose Aunt Candace invites her as a special guest on her favorite game show. However, excitement at this event quickly turns to shock when the show’s host is mysteriously murdered. A detailed investigation reveals that everyone working behind the scenes had a motive for committing the crime, including Hunter, Tess’s ex. Tensions mount and the list of suspects grows, but with her astute intuition and her investigative talents, Tess is determined to find the culprit and solve the mystery. Will she be able to shed light on the secrets of the other participants in the show and reveal the hidden truth?

Crossword Mysteries – A crossword puzzle to die for: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Crossword Mysteries – A crossword puzzle to die for, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors:

Lacey Chabert

John Kapelos

Barbara Niven

Brennan Elliott

Jon Cor

Lucia Walters

Aadila Dosani

Danny Wattley

Peter Kelamis

Streaming and TV

Where to see Crossword Mysteries – A crossword puzzle to die for on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 23 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.