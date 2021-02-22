The management and shareholders of the French group had to cut the champagne at the end of February. Carrefour published record results, “The best for twenty years”, by the admission of the CEO, Alexandre Bompard. In 2020, turnover climbed by almost 8%, to 79 billion euros, and all the lights are green: net income up 18% (1 billion euros), operating income up by 16% (2.1 billion euros), etc. These brilliant numbers owe a lot to the pandemic. During the presentation of its results, the management congratulated “The Carrefour teams”, who knew “Demonstrate exceptional responsiveness to the Covid-19 pandemic”. Employees were hoping for something else, especially since restructuring will continue (3 billion euros in savings in 2020, with a target of 2.4 billion additional by 2023). “For Carrefour, in France, profits increased by 13.7% while the country is experiencing a decline in GDP of nearly 9% and poverty is exploding, notes the CGT. Despite its good results, management is using the crisis to justify its plans to cut staff. “ The union calls for a day of mobilization on March 5 to denounce the group’s social policy. C. B.