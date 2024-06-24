“Study the past if you want to define the future.”

Confucius

After the June 2nd there is a feeling of standing on a crossroad, not only in two directions but in many more. Nothing is more different than the same, all human and yet different in life experience. Same culture, different personalities, brothers, for example, fed in the same way, chiseled by customs and family experience, we were propelled towards varied horizons.

In policy I notice the repetition of patterns. Maybe I do it to explain events and attitudes to myself, to maintain the bridges and stop the walls. What drives a person to public action, which is politics? It should be the common good, high-mindedness, thinking about others, knowing history, proposing solutionsmanage with justice the resources, take care of the public treasury, grow the economythrough work fight povertywith strong institutions caring and provide health and educationtopics that I highlight due to their importance.

I say it as loud as I can, in democracy We all can if we want to participate in government and public powers, only by covering one requirement: complying and enforcing the law. The matter breaks down when the law is not followed. When the ruler considers himself an absolute king and disdains her, any memories? He has done us a lot of harm and has stained the social contract with negative thinking, that the laws were made to violate them, skip the line, look for shortcuts, ignore the legality… this form broke it like a goat in glassware the president man by exclaiming “Don’t tell me that the law is the law” was so clear that it stunned us, he, who protested to comply and enforce the law, suffered early amnesia or simply threw away the mask that already interfered with his plans.

The law frames the actions of those who govern, that is why by complying with the law, governing is possible for those who follow it. There I see citizens, strong if they know the law, weak if they believe that anyone can violate it. In the country there is no order because the law is not followed, complied with or enforced. Thus we see in the federal framework from abandoned roads to farces in public administration tasks, here, for example, IMSS clinic, there is no air conditioningthe delivery of medicines is an ordeal by rows and the nonexistence. ¿Who said Denmark? He laughed in our faces and we endure it and even more many defend it with passion measured in ignorance. The crime advances over the territorythere is no punishment, it is a monster that we deny and will end up devouring usNow in government, what do we have left? … almost forty candidatesmen and women They perished at the mercy of the underworld, They paid with their lives for the intention of a public officebut nothing happens, in the country of nothing happens a infamous president laughs alone in the palace. Only the republic of one power moves the remains of his soul, almost heartlessly preparing to deliver the coup de grace to democracy, but you, you of the majority gave permission and marked the path of the homeland with misfortune. Other stories aside and pending.

Mexico is not the same, nor will it be the attempt at freedom, equality and democracy, one thing is clear to me, here no one should give up, here we must fight and take out the guide to realize that millions come in the opposite direction, but not in the correct direction. Let us not be afraid of the tide or the pile, because to have reason to exist it is enough to take care of the law, comply with it and remind them that the law is to be fulfilled.

Now, at the fork in the road, in as many as you see, I ask you, is it worth doing so in the face of the storm, joining the path, even if it is wrong, and losing hope due to mockery and defiance?

Think well, not about yourself but about others, about generations to whom since They already restrict them he access to democracy, canceled the paths of law and reason. Only time, great Master, will tell, therefore let us live!

