Players of all platforms except PlayStation will now be able to play together thanks to the SHiFT matchmaking system.

As promised, the crossplay has arrived in Borderlands 3. The latest update to the game from Gearbox arrived today, and add this long-awaited feature, plus a couple of surprises to celebrate the joining of millions of players in PC, Stadia and Xbox.

PlayStation is not part of crossplay in Borderlands 3.Crossplay in Borderlands 3 was achieved thanks to the matchmaking system known as SHiFT. If you want to connect with people on platforms other than yours, you will have to create a new name in this system. When you download the update, a new window will appear in which you can type your name to enable crossplay.

The update didn’t just come with crossplay. The maximum level of all players increased to 72, this will allow you to create even more powerful characters. The event Revenge of the Mafias it’s back too, and it’ll work just like the one we saw in 2020, but this time its challenges come with new rewards.

Speaking of events, the update also came with permanent seasonal events. Everyone will be able to play Bloody Harvest, Broken Heart Day Y Revenge of the Mafias when they want and how much they want. A new option in the main menu of Borderlands 3, will let you activate or deactivate any of the 3 events, and each one comes with its own set of themed rewards. It is worth mentioning that limited-time mini-events they will not be available, the update will only allow us to select the 3 events mentioned.

Crossplay in Borderlands 3 isn’t the only good news the community has received these days. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is on its way, and the Borderlands movie is now done filming.

More about: GearBox and Borderlands 3.