One of the Russian car dealers announced the start of sales in the Russian Federation of Volkswagen Tayron crossovers, which were brought from China. Tayron is presented in one configuration – Premium Plus, the cost of the model in the Russian Federation is 3.4 million rubles, the publication reported on February 8 “Russian newspaper”.

Tayron front-wheel drive crossovers are equipped with a gasoline turbo engine, whose power is 150 hp. The engine is paired with a seven-speed robot. Imported cars have a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors with a rear-view camera, LED headlights, a start-stop system and adaptive cruise control.

In the cabin there is a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a 12-inch multimedia system, as well as three-zone climate control. Cars are offered in white and dark gray colors.

The Tayron was first shown in China in the fall of 2018. The car was developed specifically for the Chinese market, and the production of the model at the FAW-Volkswagen joint venture was also established there. In China, Tayron is positioned higher than the Tiguan crossover familiar to Russians.

On February 2, it became known that a seven-seater crossover Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will appear in Russia in the near future. The minimum cost of the car will be 5.47 million rubles. All-wheel drive Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace with a two-liter diesel engine with 200 hp. equipped with a seven-speed robot. The maximum speed of the crossover will be 216 km/h.