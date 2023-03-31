A major crossovers of anime finally reached our continent thanks to Adult Swim at the beginning of this year. the warriors of Dragon Ball Super, one piece and Toriko they found themselves fighting and eventually breaking bread with each other, and if you missed the original broadcast, we have good news for you. For a limited time, the crossover episode with the Z Fighters, Gourmet Hunters and Straw Hat Pirates is available to watch for free, bringing some of anime’s biggest characters face-to-face for the first time.

This episode of crossover originally came under the anime banners of one piece and Toriko, arriving in 2013 and bringing together the warriors of the three series thanks to a tournament in which the prize was the largest meat in the universe. Of course, considering how much the heroes of all three series love to eat, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see them battle each other for the chance to take the gold. While we never get a definitive answer as to which franchise has the strongest warriors in this matchup, many anime fans would agree that anime characters from Dragon Ball Super they would take victory thanks to their power levels that can end the universe.

You can see this amazing anime crossover on the website of Adult Swim. Keep in mind that the episode will only be available until April 2, so if you want to check out the collaboration, plan accordingly. At present, nothing has been announced about these anime characters making crossover in a future episode, though if the anime has taught fans anything, it’s that anything can happen.

If you haven’t had a chance to see this legendary crossover anime, here we show you how Adult Swim describes the meeting that unites the worlds of dragonball, one piece and Toriko: “The competition for the greatest food in the world, in which there is a tie between Toriko, Luffy and Goku, is interrupted by the appearance of a monstrous puffer fish. The Straw Hats, Z Fighters, and Gourmet Hunters are after him to take down the beast.”

Via: comic book