Dragon ball It is a series that has remained in force in our times. That’s despite the fact that the original manga of Akira toriyama came out almost 37 years ago.

The different installments of his anime, which occurred in the following years, kept the franchise present in the minds of the fans. From the original, which came out in 1986, to Super, which is the most recent, Goku and company have thrilled, amused and saddened millions of fans.

Dragon Ball is approaching 40 years of existence

On the other side is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, creation of Hirohiko araki. Although it is not as famous as the saga of the Z Warriors, is a much loved and respected franchise.

It emerged in 1987, and has had several deliveries. Many of them stand out for giving the leading role to different characters, and that change is one of the keys to their success. Each saga is a story that can be enjoyed separately, which keeps it popular with the public.

Dragon Ball Super returns! The story will continue very soon

Many are eagerly awaiting his new anime, based on Stone ocean. The fact is that someone well known, at least in the United States, has just discovered the pleasure of seeing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

It is nothing less than Sean Schemmel. He is the English voice actor who plays Goku in the anime of Dragon ball. Through your account at Twitter shared how much he is enjoying the adventures created by Araki.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is also a veteran series

What he said was ‘so after digging into a few episodes of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, I’m definitely thinking of changing my name to Sean Seanstar. #justsaiyan ‘.

He’s just kidding, but at least it’s clear that he liked what he saw. It is never too late to see the work of Hirohiko araki. Although it does not hurt to start from the first series to know the references that exist, you can enjoy it as you want.

Schemmel not only has he worked on Dragon ball. He has also done it in anime like One Piece, Berserk, Yu-Gi-Oh, Yu Yu Hakusho and many more. But he has been playing for more than 20 years Goku, and for sure English fans will hear it again soon.

We say it because in 2022 the new film of the series will be released, which has already been confirmed by Toei Animation in this Goku day. We will have to wait for the first trailer with dubbing to come out to hear this actor.

