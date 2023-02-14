One of the Russian car dealers brought the Jetour Dasheng crossover to the Russian Federation under the parallel import system from China. A new car of 2023 release costs 3.3 million rubles, reported on February 14 “Russian newspaper”.

The model is equipped with a one and a half liter turbo engine with a capacity of 156 hp. With. The engine works in conjunction with the robot. Experts noted that in technical terms, Jetour Dasheng is unified with modern Chery crossovers, as it is its daughter brand.

The length of the model is 4590 mm, the width is 1900 mm, the height is 1685 mm, and the wheelbase is 2720 mm. Dasheng is distinguished by a two-level diode head optics (daytime running lights are located on top, main headlights are located below), a frameless radiator grille and retractable door handles.

The publication noted that the digital giant Huawei took part in the development of the machine. The interior of the crossover has an eight-inch digital instrument panel and a head-up display. The car has a face recognition system. There is a retractable footrest for the front passenger.

There is no transmission selector on the central tunnel. It is controlled by the steering column lever. Basic climate control settings can be set using small touch screens installed in the front doors. Car door locks can be unlocked using gadgets using the NFC protocol.

Experts recalled that Chery created the Jetour brand in 2018 specifically for a young and relatively poor audience. A number of experts believe that the brand will eventually appear in Russia.

On January 10, it became known that Chery, which includes the Jetour sub-brand, introduced a new product in China – the T-1 SUV. The new car will have three versions, including a hybrid one. The basic version will be a variant with a two-liter petrol engine, which will work with a seven-speed robot. The average modification will receive the same motor, but with a new eight-speed automatic. The top car will be powered by a hybrid unit based on a 1.5-liter engine.