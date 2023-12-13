Since the 1960s, Japan has become the world's leading automobile manufacturing country due to its rapid rise in this industry. Japanese brands have controlled nearly 70% of the car market in the UAE in recent decades, always occupying a dominant position.

Recent years have witnessed Chinese car brands gradually emerging into the global automobile market. Specifically, in 2022, China's automobile exports exceeded 3.1 million units, making it the world's second largest automobile exporter, and in the first half of 2023, its automobile exports reached 2.14 million units, an annual increase of 76% compared to 1.21. million units in the first half of 2022. Export volume is expected to reach 5.4 million units in 2023.

The UAE, as an important country in the Middle East, is a place of strategic importance for global automobile companies. This makes it an entry point for Chinese car companies, and it has gained the approval of consumers in the Emirates thanks to its advantages in design, smart technology and technology configuration. Among them, MG, BYD, Geely, EXEED, Changan, GWM and other brands all achieved impressive sales in 2023. The entry of Chinese automobile companies into the UAE market has also met the increasingly diverse car purchasing demands of consumers.

With the rapid development of the automobile industry, consumers now have more requirements when choosing a car. The emergence of crossover models has met the individual needs of some consumers. Thanks to its unique exterior appearance and diverse integration into the automotive field, the crossover model has many fans in global markets.

Known for its versatility, the crossover model incorporates design concepts from sedans, SUVs and other models in terms of comfort, maneuverability and space. With better driving visibility, more space and ride comfort, as well as better fuel economy than SUVs, this type of vehicle fully meets the diverse needs of today's consumers.

Crossovers are also very popular among consumers in the UAE market. Specifically, the Mazda CX-30, Lexus RX, and BMW X6 are among the top crossover models.

Launched at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, the CX-30's design is a refined evolution of Mazda's KODO design concept, and the spacious, multi-functional cabin ensures practicality and comfort.

With its unique Mazda harmonic acoustics, the CX-30 is equipped with an advanced 8-speaker surround sound design and dimming mirrors, which can dim and dim the dazzling lights of rear vehicles at night, effectively ensuring stable and good rear visibility, and improving safety. Night driving.

Nowadays, more and more car companies are introducing crossover models. Chinese brands Geely Coolray and Changan UNI-T also achieved good sales results. The OMODA brand, which is about to enter the UAE market in 2024, will launch the OMODA C5 model to provide new mobility options to consumers in the UAE.

Based on the needs of the new generation of young consumers and their pursuit of futuristic and fashionable design styles, OMODA C5 subverts people's traditional understanding and innovatively proposes the “Art in Motion” design concept with a more advanced understanding, creating a future vision for crossover models.

OMODA C5 model has up to 17 ADAS functions, including IES, LDW, ELK and ACC, which can cover almost all current driving scenarios and provide comprehensive driving protection for the driver and passengers.

Like the CX-30, the OMODA C5 has achieved the highest five-star safety rating from NCAP, and has also received an official five-star safety rating from ANCAP.

The entire OMODA C5 series is also equipped with some features that the CX-30 does not have, such as a 360-degree panoramic camera, a 10.25-inch dual screen, wireless charging, 64-color rhythmic ambient lighting, and front seat ventilation and heating. Electronic transmission and strong sound-insulating glass.

According to OMODA's official statement, it will provide users with global and high-level sales services, and will create an ecosystem called O-universe, with the aim of laying a more solid foundation and user reputation for its development in the UAE market.

There is no doubt that Chinese car companies are making remarkable progress, and that Japanese and Korean car companies, in addition to their quality, are very popular among consumers in the UAE due to the high percentage of residual value of used vehicles and abundant spare parts.

According to the official statement of OMODA, it will establish a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, which will bring new vital changes to the automotive market in the United Arab Emirates. It will also work to create and maintain the brand in the UAE market with a new strategic perspective. It is believed that OMODA, as a subsidiary of Chery, needs to carefully consider whether its hedging ratio and spare parts can meet consumers' expectations under this new automobile business framework.

