The novelty reintroduces new crafting possibilities for the player, as well as adjusting the balance of different weapons.

Brutality and item crafting have always gone hand in hand in Crossout, which is why its developers continue to create proposals that take advantage of this fantastic formula. Now, Gaijin prepares for an update dated to next week that retrieves the ravens and all the possibilities that they brought with them on previous occasions. Therefore, prepare to craft material of all kinds thanks to their workbenches.

And it is that the return of the Ravens allows us to produce exclusive items that cannot be manufactured without their workbenches. To do this, and as expected, we will need resources, parts and thalers, a special temporary currency. How these thalers are obtained remains to be seen, something Gaijin will clarify as soon as he adds the new update to Crossout.

This novelty will also serve to tweak some of the game’s weapons, which will be slightly adjusted in range, damage, cooldown and more. Added to all this, Gaijin remember that this Sunday the season ends “holy engines” and invites us to continue playing to reach the maximum level and open those cells that, for the moment, remain blocked.

Crossout continues to attract a good handful of users thanks to its updates and its vision in the future, something that has already been shown with the graphical features on the Xbox Series and the removal of its 32-bit version. If you are interested in learning about these brutal games, remember that you can play crossout for free to experience crashes and memorable scenes.

