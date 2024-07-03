The new asylum restriction policy for migrants entering the United States irregularly reduced the irregular flow of people across the border by half, thanks to efforts with Mexico, said yesterday Marcela Escobari, special assistant to President Joe Biden and coordinator of the Los Angeles Declaration.

“We have an incredibly close and intimate collaboration with Mexico (…) migration flows have decreased since we issued the executive order, by 50 percent, and this is due to the joint efforts with Mexico,” said the federal official via a telephone conference.

Escobari highlighted the agreements to reduce the flows, through actions on the railroads and joint operations “to go after the financing of criminal networks, which not only traffic in weapons and drugs but also in people.”

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the President of the United States signed a proclamation under sections “212(f)” and “215(a)” of the Immigration and Nationality Act, through which, from the first minute of Wednesday, June 5, asylum applications are restricted to most people who enter the United States irregularly, since there are exceptions such as unaccompanied minors, seriously ill people, and victims of human traffickers.

“This entry suspension and associated measures will apply up to 14 calendar days after an average of fewer than 1,500 encounters have occurred in a seven-day period. The entry suspension will be maintained, or re-applied, if an average of 2,500 or more encounters have occurred in a seven-day period,” according to the proclamation and presidential rule.

Although Escobari did not release current figures yesterday, according to the latest official monthly report, 117,906 irregular migrants were found along the border with Mexico during May, 23,478 in the El Paso Sector, where the daily average of detentions decreased by 36 percent during the last month, going from 757 to 484 per day.

“Beginning June 5, 2024, U.S. asylum and immigration enforcement procedures at the southern border will be more stringent. Noncitizens whose entry is suspended—including those who cross illegally between ports of entry rather than using a legal pathway, and do not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States—are generally not eligible for asylum, are deported to their home country or a third country, face at least a five-year reentry ban, and face possible criminal charges,” warns the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through its official website.