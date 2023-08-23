A source from the French Joint Defense Staff, quoted by Reuters, denied having asked Algeria to use its airspace in order to launch an alleged military action in Niger. The statement came a day after Algerian state radio assured that the authorities in their country rejected the alleged request from Paris. The tension rises in the Sahel after the coup d’état on July 26 in Nigerian territory and after the Economic Community of West African States (Cedeao) indicated that it does not rule out a military intervention to restore democratic order.

New episode of tension after the coup in Niger. France and Algeria are immersed in a crossover of versions due to the supposed intention of Paris to intervene militarily in Nigerien territory.

The first statement came from Algeria on Monday, August 21, when the state-owned Radio Algeria, which operates in several languages ​​and manages an international edition, reported that the authorities of his country rejected “a French request to open its airspace for an intervention military in Niger. This was highlighted by the media which generally reflects the position of the Government.

Algeria 🇩🇿 has announced that the country will not grant France permission to fly in its airspace, for a military operation in Niger 🇳🇪 pic.twitter.com/sgyo1b3MZ9 — Africa Archives ™ (@Africa_Archives) August 22, 2023



Public radio alleged that his nation specifically refused the alleged requirement to allow the overflight of “four combat planes and a supply plane” because “it is against the use of force.”

The accusation went further by pointing out that after Algeria’s alleged refusal, France would have turned to Morocco, a country that would have accepted the request.

“With this decision, Morocco demonstrates once again that it is a colonial state, which constantly violates international law and supports military intervention in a free and independent country, which will be well remembered by the Nigerien people,” Radio Algeria International remarked.

“According to confirmed sources, the military intervention is imminent and the military preparations are ready,” insisted the state media without specifying the sources.

France rejects Algeria’s accusations about Niger

The French Army categorically rejected the claims coming from Algeria. “The French Joint Defense Staff denies having requested to fly over Algerian territory,” said a source from the military institution, quoted by Reuters, whose identity was not revealed.

Also, the French newspaper ‘Le Figaro’ He stressed that a high military command in Paris assured that “there is absolutely no intention to attack Niger” and that his country has not submitted any request for “authorization” for a military flight in recent days.

The exchange of statements comes after Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his fears about an armed response in early August, stating that “a military intervention could burn down the entire Sahel region and Algeria will not use force with its neighbors.”

The origin of fears about a possible military intervention

The tension over a possible action by foreign armies in Niger to restore democratic order has been latent since the Economic Community of West African States (Cedeao) put this possibility on the table at the end of last July.

At that time, the regional bloc imposed a one-week ultimatum on the military junta that took power by force to reinstate the ousted head of state, or else it would proceed through military means.

But the military junta that now runs the country challenged the requirement and closed its airspace.

Senegalese soldiers in full discussion on the sidelines of an ECOWAS council, in Abuja, Nigeria, August 10, 2023. © Kola Sulaimon/AFP

After the deadline expired, ECOWAS leaders have qualified their position by indicating that they give priority to a possible diplomatic solution. However, the Community has also stressed that it does not rule out an armed intervention “if all else fails.”

“Let no one doubt that if all else fails, the brave forces of West Africa stand ready to answer the call of duty (…) By all available means, constitutional order will be restored to the country,” said the last August 17, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah.

His statements came in the middle of a summit of the bloc’s member countries to address the crisis in Niger. And the meeting of the heads of the ECOWAS General Staff, which took place between July 17 and 18, made it clear that the countries of West Africa have not withdrawn from their deck of possibilities to act with arms.

Although France indicated that it supports the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States “to make the coup fail” in what is considered the last remaining democracy in the Sahel, the Government has not indicated that it supports an armed action. .

Anti-French sentiment, a position that grows after the coup in Niger

Anti-West sentiment, but mainly in opposition to France, is growing and this position has been observed in the demonstrations that took over Niamey, the capital, by citizens who support the coup.

The ousted president had been a support for Western nations in the fight against Islamist militias, as groups allied to Al Qaeda and the self-styled Islamic State have strengthened in the Sahel in recent years.. Paris supports around 1,500 military in the nation since earlier this year, when his forces had to withdraw from neighboring Mali.

But France’s military presence in West Africa has become increasingly tenuous amid a wave of coups in the Sahel region since 2020.

File-Protesters hold an anti-France banner during a demonstration on Niger’s independence day, in Niamey, on August 3, 2023. © AFP

Despite military cooperation to curb jihadist violence, many citizens of Niger – which was a French colony – consider that there is an interference in their internal affairs and demand the departure of Westerners.

Algeria has also had difficult relations with France, leading to clashes over the security of the Sahel, disputes over their shared history, French media coverage of Algeria and human rights issues.

As tensions in the region grow vis-à-vis France, and the West in general, both Niger and other Central African nations are becoming a renewed diplomatic battleground, due to the growing influence of Russia and China.

With Reuters and local media