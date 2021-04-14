The relationship of trust that the Industrial Union forged with Development Minister Matías Kulfas was to facilitate a frank exchange of opinions. But the meeting held yesterday by the 60 members of the Board of Directors of the entity was much more than that.

Despite the measured tone he used, Daniel Funes de Rioja complained about the “supply law, excessive controls, the price regime that discourages production and new demands that appear every day “, according to several attendees.

“But yes you supported the supply law in the context of the pandemic “, reproached the official in the meeting that the businessmen described as” sparkling “.

“Under no circumstances is what we support in the context of the pandemic what is happening now with the controls and intimations ”, released Funes de Rioja.

The vice president of the UIA and probably its next president, was referring to the Sipre (Information System for the Implementation of Economic Reactivation Policies) which makes the skin of many industrialists go up by forcing them to provide information on costs, in addition to encouraging them to produce 100% of capacity to about 1,000 companies. In a statement after the meeting, the UIA noted that the Sipre, “generates overlays with existing tools such as the laws of defense of the competition, of defense of the consumer and of commercial loyalty ”.

And he pointed out that the injunction to industries to produce 100% of installed capacity does not contemplate “the realities and production restrictions, as well as the real levels of external and internal demand in the current context.”

Funes was not alone. They also spoke in that Zoom, which spread from the 15.30 to 18.30, numerous representatives of the interior.

Kulfas used in his defense that they had found multiple shortcuts by companies to avoid careful and maximum prices when discovering similar products that are offered at a higher value outside the scheme.

It was at that time that they reiterated “the need to finalize the current scheme of ban on layoffs in pursuit of labor normalization, so that it does not constitute an impediment to the incorporation of new workers ”.

And there were several who requested that licensed personnel be able to return to the plant once vaccinated. Many referred to the “Tax pressure”.

Vaca Muerta’s paralysis due to cuts in Neuquén flew over the match. The delegates from the south said that the roadblocks in Neuquén had already They have been 40 days and are affecting the activity in Vaca Muerta.

Of course, after the crossings, the minister was rained with all very centralized questions about whether the Government will close the activity in the midst of the record of infections.

The industrialists were left with the certainty that they will not lower the production curtain, not even for a short time as the experts recommend. Kulfas praised the protocols adopted by the industry and highlighted that infections do not occur inside plants.

He also tried to reassure about the impact of the modification in the Income Tax for companies.

Towards the end and just when the minister was summoned for a urgent meeting at the Casa Rosada, the industrialists insisted on active measures to promote investments, boost production and generate formal employment.