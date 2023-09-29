Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/29/2023 – 20:17

Residents and tourists report taking up to six hours to cross the ferry between São Sebastião and Ilhabela, one of the main tourist destinations in the state, on the north coast of São Paulo. This Friday, the 29th, five ferries were stopped for maintenance or renovation and only two were operating the crossing.

According to the Commercial and Business Association of Ilhabela (ACEI), the precariousness of service is already causing shortages and putting tourism at risk in the upcoming high season. The state secretary of Infrastructure, Environment and State Logistics (Semil), Natália Resende, will go to the region this Saturday, 30th, to check the problem and announce measures.

Owner of a restaurant on the north end of the island, resident Diogo Jabaquara says that it is common to wait two hours for a crossing that previously took 30 minutes. On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the 28th, however, he says he experienced a surreal situation.

“I boarded at 10 pm and the ferry only left at 8 am. It was actually raining and there were a lot of waves, but around 3 am the sea had calmed down. The pedestrians all slept on the catamaran and, the next day, they had to move to the ferry because the catamaran had a problem”, he reported. Sleeping on the vessel to wait for the crossing has even become the subject of memes on social media.

A petition launched this week by ACEI and Movimento Somos Ilhabela obtained 5,000 signatures in 36 hours. The text recalled that the only access to Ilhabela is the sea and that queues of up to six hours to board the ferry penalize residents and tourists, in addition to causing disruption to all sectors of the economy, with shortages and cancellation of accommodation. .

The document, endorsed by the Federation of Commercial Associations of the State of São Paulo, was sent to the City Council and state government bodies.

The president of ACEI, Heloiza Lacerda Franco, said that, in addition to several ferries being out of operation, the berths are precarious and require frequent stoppages in service for safety reasons. “Yesterday (Thursday, 28), I had a meeting at 3 pm in Caraguatatuba and I got the priority queue at noon, as I am 65 years old. As I saw that the queue wasn’t moving, I left the car, crossed the catamaran as a pedestrian, and took an Uber in São Sebastião. When I returned, at 5 pm, the people who were in line with me had still not managed to board. It took five hours to wait in the priority queue, which is faster,” she said.

Pharmacy attendant Tais Nogueira, who lives in São Sebastião and takes the ferry every day to work in Ilhabela, said that even the pedestrian service is slower. Taís avoids driving to work and often has to take the bus in Ilhabela. She said a colleague had to sleep in the car because she couldn’t cross. “After that, she left her car parked in Ilhabela for three days and went as a pedestrian, due to the huge queues to catch the ferry,” she said.

Restaurant and hotel owners complain about the lack of products, as distributors are refusing to deliver due to delays on the ferry. “Mozzarella, for example, pizzerias have to remove in São Sebastião. The DH (Waterway Department) itself even asked trucks with fruit and vegetables not to enter the queue due to the risk of losing the products. We decided to expose this situation so that measures can be taken before the summer season,” he said.

Councilor Gabriel Rocha (SD) filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding the operator’s breach of contract in the operation of the ferries. “It is not acceptable to operate with just two ferries, when there should be seven in operation,” he said. According to him, drivers who make deliveries in the city with trucks have to wait up to 8 hours for the crossing. “The crime they are committing against the population and the city is unacceptable. If it’s like this now, imagine what it will be like in high season,” he said.

On Friday afternoon, the wait was 3 and a half hours towards Ilhabela and 3 hours towards São Sebastião, according to the operator’s website. Residents reported that the wait was even longer. “We arrived at two in the afternoon and, as the line didn’t move, we gave up. Let’s try the crossing at dawn”, said São Paulo student Gustavo Reinero, who had rented a house in Ilhabela to spend the weekend with friends.

The Brazilian Navy, through the Port Authority in São Sebastião, informed that the vessels FB 28 and FB 30 are stopped to carry out the bidding process for major maintenance services. “The Brazilian Navy carries out inspections regularly, when it was found that FB 10, FB 20 and FB Valda II are stopped for corrective maintenance in order to return to their normal operation as soon as possible”, he said, in note.

The MPSP reported that the 1st Public Prosecutor’s Office of Ilhabela opened a civil investigation to investigate the “poor provision of public transport services by the Waterways Department of the State of São Paulo, which has been harming the citizens of Ilhabela” on the crossing between the municipality and the continent.

The MP sent a letter last Wednesday to DH/Semil requesting information about the failures, especially about the news of “a notable delay between the estimated time for crossing announced on the website and that actually necessary for transport”. He also demanded emergency measures to normalize the service until the long holiday of October 12th.

The Secretariat of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics (Semil) informed that Secretary Natália Resende will be in São Sebastião and Ilhabela this Saturday, 30th, at 3 pm, to check the conditions of the crossing on site. According to the ministry, which is responsible for the Waterway Department, measures will be announced to speed up the State’s crossing system, in order to mitigate waiting lines. The secretary will be accompanied by the general director of DH, Jamille Consulin.