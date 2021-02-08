Through the efforts of Russian military specialists in eastern Syria, the work of the crossing has been resumed, which connects the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Hasseke.

It is noted that the “humanitarian corridor” is located on a 400-meter highway connecting the two parts of the Salhia settlement. On the one hand, the territories are controlled by official Damascus, on the other, by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the West.

For almost a year, the overpass was closed amid the situation with the spread of the coronavirus. This blockade tore off many refugees from their families and homes.

However, according to local residents, they faced difficulties moving to the other side even before the pandemic due to constant shelling.

Now, after lengthy negotiations between Russian military experts and representatives of the Syrian opposition, at least a pedestrian crossing has been opened.

“People live more comfortably. They can visit their abandoned houses, trade is restored, ”said the acting director. Denis Horoshev, head of the checkpoint in Salhia.

On January 27, Russian military police secured traffic on the M-4 highway in Syria, which connects the trade routes of three provinces at once. For a long time, it was dangerous to move along this route, because the militants regularly attacked trucks.