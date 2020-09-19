Crossfit | Sports teacher Sanna Venäläinen missed opponents at the crossfit World Championships, and her own students have got to know the sport: “But it’s quite far from here”

The Russian already considered it a victory for himself to be able to take part in a remote race through a tight sieve.

Vantaa resident Sanna Russian felt he had already won before starting his career at the unofficial crossfit World Championships at Crossfit Games on Friday.

With all seven species behind on Saturday afternoon, the Russian acknowledged the realities.

“It was kind of a win for me to get into the whole race. The level is tough, but I didn’t expect anything else when you know the nature of the competition. I performed at my own level, but I don’t think it’s high enough, ”the Russian said.

The results of the competition will not be known until Sunday morning Finnish time.

To the competition after a tight screen, only 30 women and 30 men got in. It accommodated two Finns, in addition to the Russian Jonne Koski, which made its own competitive performance in the industrial hall in Pori.

It was a truncated Korona-era distance race, as each participant competed in their home country under their own supervision under the supervision of a judge appointed by the International Sports Organization and the performances were filmed.

Under normal circumstances, the Games would have been in the United States.

The Russian performed six sports in Vantaa in the same hall where he practices. One of the sports was on the Hiekkaharju sports field because it involved running.

Although there were no other competitors present, after all, the Russian did not have to struggle only in front of a judge and a photographer. He had an incentive team of a few dozen people made up of friends and members of the same hall.

“I train pretty much alone, but if I had done this skaba alone, the experience would have been loud and I would have missed quite a bit of the atmosphere.”

The Russian estimates that he would have achieved a better performance if there had been competitors on site.

“I would be better off competing if I could see where my opponents are going. Probably quite a few others have the same situation. It would be easier to get the most out of yourself in a so-called right race situation. At the stage, I always feel stronger and better than at home. ”

How would you tell an unknown species what crossfit is all about?

“Crossfit measures who is in great shape in many different areas. It is solved, for example, by gymnastics, weightlifting, running, various rowing machines, wheels and bodyweight movements, which is the fastest and strongest. ”

Sanna Venäläinen also had her own incentive team at Hiekkaharju.­

For example, at the Hiekkaharju field, the Russian’s task was to make a series of runs into the pipe five times, consisting of a 500-meter run and 15 squats with a weight of 55 kilos, as well as 15 so-called general movements over the plate bar.

According to the Russian, his strengths include “Driving force”, which is needed, for example, when climbing along a rope. However, it was not involved in this competition.

Russian, 29, has been practicing crossfit for seven years and competing for five years.

“I had a hobby for the first couple of years and there was no intention to start competing. Then I went to the little games to try and found that I was doing pretty well. Then it took a while, ”said the Russian, who estimates that he is the second best in Finland in the sport Emilia Leppänen after.

Sanna Venäläinen has been involved in crossfit for seven years.­

The Russian works as a physical education teacher at a Vantaa high school. It limits the amount of training, but in a hard week he trains 8-9 times and in an easier week five times. The average length of one training session is one and a half hours.

Are you kept crossfit for students at school?

“I am, but it’s pretty far from this crossfit I’m doing here. It’s a lot easier, of course suitable for students, ”laughed the Russian, who grew up in Kouvola and played athletics and skiing as a child and young person.