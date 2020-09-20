Upgrade
Crossfit | Jonne Koski was seventh in the World Cup crossfit, a plush reward for two days of contracting

September 20, 2020
Koski sought a ranking in the top five.

Pori resident Jonne Koski placed seventh in the crossfit unofficial World Championships at Crosfitt Games. The ranking is the best in Koski, as he has been ninth twice before.

Seventh place brought Koski a prize money of $ 27,000, or about 22,800 euros.

Due to the coronavirus, the Games were exceptionally hosted online.

“There was really tough competition until the end. I gave my all, but it wasn’t enough this time. Congratulations to the top five survivors, ”Koski wrote on Instagram.

Before the competitions, Koski said that he was aiming for the top five. He gathered a total of six species 410 points. The victory took the United States Mathew Fraser 656 points. The win was overwhelming as no one else exceeded the 500 point mark.

The fifth place he sought was taken by Canada Jeffrey Adler 420 points.

Women in the series Sanna Russian finished last, in 30th place. He scored a total of 109 points. The victory went to Australia Tia-Clair Toomey 611 points.

