Jonne Koski participates in the crossfit World Championships instead of California in the industrial hall in Pori: sofas and beds are sold behind the wall in the usual way

Jonne Koski, who has been self-sufficient in crossfit for five years, will start the unofficial World Championships in Herralahti, Pori. As an athlete, Kosken’s level can be appreciated by the fact that he has placed ninth twice in the World Championships. Now he is aiming for the top five.

For subscribers

Harri Laiho The People of Satakunta