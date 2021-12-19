Xbox GGDP, a team at Microsoft tasked with collaborating with third-party developers and studios, is helping in the development of CrossfireX, the first-person shooter from Smilegate and Remedy arriving early next year.

CrossfireX is the new chapter of the FPS series born in 2008, over the years it has become very popular in Asia thanks to its popular multiplayer modes. It will be available on Xbox Series X | S and PC starting February 10, 2022, as revealed by the trailer presented a few days ago at The Game Awards 2021. The singleplayer campaign is created by Remedy, the authors of Control and Alan Wake 2.

As Klobrille states on the ResetEra forum, CrossfireX will be published by Smilegate and not Xbox Game Studios Publishing, as some users speculated. However, the insider explains that the publisher is getting help from Xbox Global Gaming Partnership & Development (for GGPD friends) a team in charge of working together with Asian third-party developers and studios. This information is confirmed by the resume of Nico Bihary, who was previously the Director of Production of Xbox GGPD from 2018 to 2021 and has worked on CrossfireX and other projects not yet announced.

It is currently unclear how Xbox GGPD is contributing to the making of CrossfireX. However, we know that this is the same team that had previously collaborated with the PUBG team. The battle royale was released as an exclusive Xbox console, receiving support from Microsoft not only economically but also in programming.