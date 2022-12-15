Crossfire – Stuck in the nightmare: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Thursday 15 December 2022, at 21.20 on Italia 1 the first episode of Crossfire – Stuck in the nightmare, the BBC miniseries in absolute premiere created and written by Louise Doughty, best-selling writer and author of All the Way. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot (advances)

Jo Cross is on vacation with her husband Jason with whom relations have been increasingly strained for some time and their children Adam and Kimberly as well as Amara who Jo had from a previous husband. Also joining them are Jason’s brother Ben and his wife Miriam, family friends Abhi and Chinar Doshi, and their three children. But the idyll on the Canary Island is broken when some armed men break into the hotel and start shooting at the guests. Jo immediately springs into action and thanks to the hotel staff she finds a weapon. Meanwhile, however, Jason discovers that the woman has been unfaithful to him. While she tries to free the guests, Jo near the pool gets involved in a firefight with one of the criminals.

Cast

We have seen the plot of Crossfire – Stuck in the nightmare, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Keeley HawesJo Cross

Lee IngleyJason Cross

Daniel RyanBen Cross

Noah LeggottAdam Cross

Shalisha James-Davis: Amara

Zakiy Jogi as Gatik Doshi

Vikash Bhai: Chinar Doshi

Hugo SilvaMateo Rodrigues

Alba Brunet: Bea Rodrigues

Streaming and TV

Where to see Crossfire – Stuck in the nightmare on live TV and live streaming? The miniseries, as mentioned, will be broadcast on Thursday 15 and Friday 16 December 2022 at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.