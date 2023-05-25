Crossfire: Sierra Squad was announced for Playstation VR2 with a gameplay trailers, presented by Smilegate and Sony during tonight’s PlayStation Showcase. At the same time, the first details about the game were published on the PS Store.

Sierra Squad will put us in command of an elite team fighting in the middle of a war to recover a top secret biochemical weapon, only recently discovered. Who created it and for what purpose? We will have to try to find out as we face more and more cunning and tough opponents.

The game takes up the mechanics and atmospheres of the Crossfire series, however declining them in the virtual reality of the PlayStation VR2 headset, as part of a campaign consisting of over sixty missions and PvP battles between rival Black List and Global Risk factions.

We will be able to use thirty-nine different types of weapons including pistols, rifles, grenades and sniper rifles, so as to best deal with the seventeen types of enemies that we will face, also placing ourselves in command of turrets, helicopters and armored vehicles in a VR space at 360 degrees.