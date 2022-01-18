Crossfire, developed by SmileGate, is a free-to-play FPS released in the distant 2007, appreciated by a large group of fans, which has made a lot of talk over the last few years, earning in 2015 the South Korean developer house more than one billion dollars.

After so long, now that the free-to-play landscape has been exploited by so many production houses, this first-person shooter has reached the figure of six hundred and ninety million registered players, spread across eighty-eight countries. Not a bad number, considering the nature of the title and its inspirations, still constantly increasing today.

Backed by surprising success and the support of many fans, SmileGate and Blackbird Interactive have decided to create an RTS for fans of the genre and anyone who has not heard of Crossfire. We are talking about Crossfire: Legion, announced during the Summer Game Fest, a real-time strategy.

We participated in a presentation dedicated to the press trying the multiplayer mode, exploring the SmileGate and Blackbird project more closely, finding ourselves in front of an RTS within everyone’s reach.

A desert area with an advanced and upgraded base to its maximum.

The campaign, which we have not had the opportunity to test, will be the beating heart of the experience, with two starting factions that will have a hard time for much of the time. The graphics, modernized and pleasing to the eye, will allow you to immerse yourself in a futuristic reality dominated by technological progress.

The two maps we played in, one in an urban environment and the other in a desert area, allowed us to explore various points of interest to collect materials such as gasoline. The latter, in fact, will represent an essential asset for the creation of new technologies. Through the Workers, builders and gatherers, we will erect structures in which we will increase the capacity of the troops that can be enlisted from the barracks, while we will strengthen our headquarters.

In fact, upgrading the buildings will be essential to attack and defend against enemy troops. When we face them, we will be able to use various skills to get the better of them. With Cardinal, for example, we will launch an artillery attack to defeat the enemies, while with Phoenix we will transport the troops around the map, hitting anyone who gets between us and victory from behind.

We tried different ways to win, building outposts near enemy bases to launch surprise attacks. We initially sent Workers around the maps, acquiring resources to build structures with which we improved our armies.

The artillery attack is often a decisive solution.

We created an army consisting of tanks, support troops and helicopters that helped us win a few games against real opponents in one-on-one and three-on-three. Thanks to a preliminary training with ruthless bots generated by artificial intelligence, we were able to win and hone our skills.

Units will hit the enemy on sight without hesitation, and we can move them wherever we want. On many occasions we have come face to face with a line of tanks that have beaten us, and we have retaliated once more troops have been spawned from the barracks.

The number of soldiers will not make the difference: based on who and what we recruit, the armored vehicles will almost always prevail, and will be very important to win the most difficult battles.

The technologies developed will be able to enhance the defense or attack of some mechanized units, from trucks to a large tank that will have the better of the weaker units, activating a protective shield that will allow them to resist almost any type of attack. .

The multiplayer component will therefore be the beating heart of the entire gaming experience. The pace entertained and involved us, prompting us to think about which tactics to use based on the situations we faced. Clearly the bots are easier to approach, although the same cannot be said of the online opponents, who have given us a hard time.

The visual impact is very old school. And we liked it for that very reason

During the hands-on we tried the first two factions of the title. We are talking about Global Risk and the Black List, two sides at the antipodes of each other. The former protects the world from global Black List terrorist attacks, while the latter confronts the counterpart, which controls the entire globe.

We impersonated two factions that challenged each other without hesitation, supported by their ideals. Thanks to an imperialist ideology, Global Risk is the richest of the two available factions. The Black List, on the other hand, rebels against its boundless power and is poor in resources but full of women and men ready to sacrifice themselves for freedom.

Trying the skirmish mode, we were faced with a strategic one that could offer a good compromise regarding accessibility for both enthusiasts and newbies. The various sessions in which we participated, in fact, allowed us to learn more about the pace of play between one match and another.

Quick and no-nonsense, the game strikes the right balance between facility management and army management. The first actions we have taken are those dedicated to the collection of resources to erect workshops, armories and barracks. As we advance, in line with other RTSs, we will have new structures and units.

In addition, a roadmap was shown with some news on a third faction, on a co-op mode and other interesting news that we can’t wait to discover in the months to come.

Fast and instant, Crossfire: Legion’s pace of play was engaging and fun in our test. However, while it is true that war never changes, we think the addition of a tutorial to explain the basics to newbies is necessary.

Crossfire: Legion promises to be different from other RTSs on the market, focusing on combat but sacrificing economic and productive management to focus on a no-holds-barred war. The future will tell us if the expectations generated by our test will find confirmation in the facts.