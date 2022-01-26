The team of Blackbird Interactive witnessed the recent return of classic RTS games with interest, following Age of Empires IV, WarCraft III: Reforged, Company of Heroes 3. Commissioned by Korean developer Smilegate to transpose their Counter-Strike style shooter, Crossfire, into the strategy genre, Blackbird believes he has identified a hole yet to be filled.

“I argue that in the recent revival, we haven’t yet come across an RTS game that offers players an experience comparable to StarCraft or Red Alert.“says the game designer Maurice Grela. “We hope to fill this gap“.

Blackbird knows what he’s talking about. Founded by key Relic staff, the developer is the current custodian of the Homeworld series and is bringing “nearly two decades of knowledge and lessons learned“to Legion.”Many of the designers, and the boss of Crossfire: Legion, are wargame fans“, says Grela.

For some team members, Legion is an opportunity to recreate and then refine a nostalgic formula. For others, it is an opportunity to innovate in a genre that has been overlooked by the industry at large. Grela promises modernizations in Legion’s interface, mechanics and game systems.

For the uninitiated, Crossfire: Legion “is a real-time strategy game where action and tactics are king. Venture into a near future dominated by chaos and customize your army to take part in intense online combat and shape your story by climbing the military hierarchies“.

Source: Rockpapershotgun.