For Lucas Paulino, professor of law, bigtech research is better than suspension decision

The Minister of the STF, Alexandre de Moraes, accepted, this Friday (May 12, 2023), a request sent by the RMP (Attorney General of the Republic) to open an investigation inquiry against Google and Telegram.

For Lucas Azevedo Paulino, professor of constitutional law at PUC-MGthe minister’s performance was correct, contrary to his last decisions on the subject, such as the threat of Telegram suspension.

According to Paulino, Moraes “crossed the line” when he threatened to remove Telegram from the air if he did not delete a message contrary to the fake news bill sent to users. The network also had to send another message in the wake, this time retracting itself.

“We have to go back to looking at the law in a more ordinary way. We don’t need to live in a world of monocratic, quick decisions. The decision [de Moraes] did not need to be taken with that degree of celerity”it says.

Paulino defends, however, that the investigation be investigated and believes that it was the right thing to do. “This is due process of law. They [as bigtechs] have the right to express themselves, but it can be questioned whether it is right to use all their technological apparatus to do so”he says.

THE INVESTIGATION

The request originates from a crime news presented by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in which he states that companies have carried out a “sordid disinformation campaign”.

In his decision (full – 164 KB), Moraes mentions campaign “blunt and abusive” of the Google and Telegram platforms to justify the opening of the investigation. Read below the passage in which Moraes cites the alleged crimes committed by bigtechs.

“Finally, it concluded that the reported conduct threatens Democracy and the Democratic State of Law and may configure the practice of the crimes provided for in arts. 359-L of the Penal Code (crime against Democratic Institutions); 67 and 68 of Law no. 8,078/1990 (crimes against the Consumerist Order); 4th, I, and 7th, VII, of Law no. 8.137/1990 (crimes against the Economy and Consumer Relations), among others to be analyzed by the ministerial body”.

Among the accusations, Paulino believes that the only really plausible one is that of crimes against the consumerist order, since the platforms used their “enormous technological apparatus and privileged position in the market” to influence users.

THE OTHER SIDE

O Power360 contacted Google’s legal counsel, who said it will not comment on the case. The same was done with Telegram, but, until the time of publication of this post, this digital newspaper had not received a response.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On May 1, with the advancement of the processing of the bill of fake news in Congress, Google included on its homepage a text entitled “The fake news PL can increase confusion about what is true or false in Brazil“.

The next day, May 2, the Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat), linked to the Justice ministrydetermined that the bigtech would have to flag the ad on its homepage as advertising. Shortly thereafter, Google removed the text from its main page.

Telegram also manifested itself about the project by sending users, last Tuesday (May 9), a message stating that “Brazil is about to pass a law that will end freedom of expression”. According to the text, the project “gives censorship powers to the government and is unnecessary”. Here’s the full (60 KB).

Moraes then determined the deletion of the message and the sending of a retraction. If the decision was not complied with, the minister had threatened to suspend the application across the country for 72 hours. Here’s the full of the decision (208 KB). The platform deleted the message on Wednesday (May 10) and sent another message to users.

“By determination of the FEDERAL SUPREME COURT, the company Telegram communicates: The previous message from Telegram characterized FLAGRANT and ILLEGAL DISINFORMATION that attacks the National Congress, the Judiciary, the Rule of Law and the Brazilian Democracy, since it fraudulently distorted the discussion and the debates on the regulation of providers of social networks and private messaging services (PL 2630), in an attempt to induce and instigate users to coerce parliamentarians”.