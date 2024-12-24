There is life beyond normal cell phones, consumer ones. Although less visible in comparison, the ultra-resistant constitute a specific market with much more demand than one might think, with the professional use in focus. A land in which Crosscall has found its space and, more importantly, has managed to grow and expand. He Crosscall Stellar-M6 shows that the French brand is doing things right.

It transmits absolute confidence in terms of resistance and, above these, of durability. At the same time, it is noted that it is a device careful and well thought out to be practical and operational. Launched in a 6 GB + 128 GB configuration, it costs 500 euros, a price that signals the intention to offer a more affordable and adjusted option than the flagship Stellar-X5 (900 euros). It arrived in Spain along with the Stellar-M6 E (400 euros), a variant with a lot in common and with some reduced aspects.

Main technical specifications of the Crosscall Stellar-M6

​ Screen: 6.1 inches (HD+)

Processor: Qualcomm QCM4490

Configuration: 6GB + 128GB

Rear camera: 50 MP

Front camera: 8 MP

Battery and fast charging: 4,500 mAh with 18W charging

Connectivity: 5G

Operating system: Android 14

Other elements: nano SIM, eSIM, microSD, NFC, speaker, X-Link magnetic connector, programmable buttons, side fingerprint sensor

Weight and thickness: 242 grams and 12.3 mm

​Price (at the time of review): 499.90 euros

Elegant robustness

Crosscall Stellar-M6 rear design (20bit)

Aesthetically, the Crosscall Stellar-M6 exhibits its status as ultra-resistant without looking typical rugged. It robust and forceful is accompanied by elegancea rendering that banishes any feeling of a crude device. A clear point in favor. Along these lines, in the hand it does not feel excessively heavy or thick despite its 242 grams and 12.3 mm, values ​​that are in line with its characteristics.

The materials and finishes of the back and frames exhibit quality. Its black color is ascribed to the sober and I would like it to also be marketed in a slightly more daring tone, but if you look at it in ‘business mode’, of course the classic is what is indicated.

The entire rear comes with the ‘shield’ except for the camera module, surrounded by a small and attractive relief and with a shape that gives it a stylistic touch. Next to the only camera is the flash (also with a flashlight function) and, below, a small indicator for LED notifications related to the status of the battery and charging and to the applications one wants. The lights don’t stop at red and green as there are ten colors available, including cyan, pink and purple.

In the center of the back, under the Crosscall logo, is the X-Link, the magnetic connector to incorporate accessories, one of the distinctive features of the manufacturer’s mobile phones. Thanks to this system, the Stellar-M6 can be used, for example, to read barcodes (in this specific case using the X-Scan). In the box it comes with the X-Blocker, a piece compatible with fixing kits for loading in the car or motorcycle or carrying it on the bicycle.

The resistance of the Stellar-M6

The Crosscall Stellar-M6, underwater (20bit)

The attractiveness of this type of phones lies in the situations and conditions they endure. The Crosscall Stellar-M6 meets the certification IP-68 and with the military standard MIL-STD-810H. This translates into its impermeability and water tightness (withstands 1.5 meter dives for 30 minutes), its endurance to falls 1.5 meters above the concrete floor and that it continues to function even when it is at extreme temperatures (20 below zero and 60 degrees).

These features make it an ideal partner for adventurers and athletes of intense practices, although the main channel is the professional use in business and industrywithout forgetting its role as a work telephone for security forces and bodies.

Crosscall ensures five years warrantya commitment that also concerns the battery. It should be added that it is one of the easily repairable devices.

Programmable buttons

The left side of the device with one of the programmable buttons (20bit)

The right side of the Stellar-M6 with one of the programmable buttons (20bit)

The phone enables three programmable buttons aimed at allowing the user to personalize them according to their needs. One is on the left, below the slot for the nano SIM and microSD, another on the right, on the side of the volume buttons and the lock and fingerprint sensor, and the third, at the top . The latter can be customized to taste, although due to its location and its red color it is designed as SOS button and to give an emergency warning.

The Crosscall Stellar-M6 SOS button (20bit)

The programmable buttons have a specific section in the settings. They contemplate triple tap or long press and making calls, accessing applications, activating the flashlight or changing modes (work mode, glove mode, silent mode…).

The two buttons on the sides have a rough design to easily locate and identify them by removing the Stellar-M6 from your pocket and using it without having to look.

6.1 inch screen

The screen of the Crosscall Stellar-M6 (20bit)

This French model captures a 6.1-inch IPS screen, somewhat fair in resolution (HD+) and brightness for a conventional mobile. Those limitations are palpable. However, Considering the more professional than recreational use, it offers a fairly correct experience.. Its black frames, especially the one at the bottom, indicate that the panel could have been used more, although its dimensions make it comfortable and easy one hand usea possibility also favored by the great grip that the frames offer.





From what has been said, the notchthe black notch for the front camera, contrary to what usually happens, does not bother you at all. Depending on the type of device, the screen can be used without problem with gloves or wet hands.

As for the sound complement, the smartphone integrates a powerful speaker at the bottom. Next to it, the USB-C connector is hidden from the naked eye as it is protected by a waterproof cap.

50 MP camera

The Crosscalle Stellar-M6 camera (20bit)

Due to its parameters, it is not a mobile phone intended for people who are going to dedicate themselves to photography, so, with discretion, The section is not among Crosscall’s priorities. Despite the circumstancethe manufacturer incorporates a camera 50MPresolution according to current standards. The images taken fall within the range and resemble what an entry-level or modest mid-range would offer.

Photo taken with the Crosscall Stellar-M6 (20bit)

This limited nature does not prevent the staging of a certain customization or the introduction of options such as the night mode, Slow Motion, Dashcam and Timelapse.

Qualcomm performance

Integrates a processor Qualcomm. Not a Snapdragon, but one of those with an anonymous profile but more appropriate for industrial devices, specifically the QCM4490, chipset that holds a solvent performance.

The Stellar-M6 operates with Android 14. Crosscall uses a software with personalized details that includes own applications like X-Space (to connect the mobile phone to an external screen and use it as a computer), X-Story and X-Camp. This factor links, as happens with accessories, with the manufacturer’s vocation to provide solutions to the user. Going back to softwareCrosscall could have done more with the Spanish translations of some of the options.

With connectivity 5Gis ready for WiFi 6/6E (speeds up to 1.6 GB per second), WiFi MIMO 2×2, VoWiFi and complex private networks.

Two days of battery

In order not to have a 5,000 mAh battery, the desirable capacity, its 4,500 mAh ensures two days of autonomy and, therefore, satisfactory endurance. The brand estimates it at up to 35 hours of communications. Supports charging 18Wscarce but not so bothersome here.

It does not contemplate the charger specific, since the idea of ​​the brand is to favor the use of a universal onewhich connects with Crosscall’s commitments in the direction of sustainability, also manifested in its condition as an easily repairable mobile phone, its 100% recycled aluminum chassis or the type of packaging.

The Crosscalle Stellar-M6, with its box (20bit)



THE BEST * Its elegant point compared to what is usual in ultra-resistant

​

​* How carefully and thoughtfully the device is

​

​*The confidence it gives in terms of resistance and durability

​

* Personalization (programmable buttons)



WORST * A 5,000 mAh battery would have been nicer * Although it doesn’t matter here, a camera that’s only compliant

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.