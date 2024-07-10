Home page World

A major operation is currently underway in England. A suspect is said to have killed three women with a crossbow – the police are warning the public.

Update from July 10, 8:15 p.m.: As the Hertfordshire Police confirmed that the man wanted in connection with the alleged crossbow murder has been arrested. He is 26-year-old Kyle C. He was stopped by officers in Enfield in the afternoon and taken into custody. No shots were fired. The police say they are not currently looking for any other people in connection with the incident.

Police have arrested suspect

Update from July 10, 7:53 p.m.: According to Focus, a suspect was taken into custody by the police. Further details are not yet known.

Three women killed with crossbow – police search for suspect

Original report from July 10: Hertfordshire – According to the BBC, citing police, a tragic incident occurred on Tuesday evening (July 9) in Hertfordshire, England (United Kingdom). Police were called to Ashlyn Close at around 7 p.m. local time. Three women aged 25, 28 and 62 were found seriously injured and died at the scene.

Triple murder of BBC presenter’s family – suspect on the run

According to reports from the British telegraph It is probably the two daughters and the wife of BBC sports presenter John Hunt. The 58-year-old is himself a former police officer and is said to have found the three women when he returned from a reporting assignment, according to the British telegraphThere is no official confirmation yet. A neighbor told the British news agency PA that he heard screaming. Chaos then broke out and investigators cordoned off the street. The background to the case is still unclear, according to the dpa.

However, the police are already looking for a specific person named Kyle Clifford, 26, from the London district of Enfield. It is suspected that he is in Hertfordshire or North London. An official wanted notice has been issued and also published on Facebook with a mugshot.

“Incredibly difficult case”: Police search with large contingent

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire & Hertfordshire Major Crime Team, told the BBC: “This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victim’s family and we ask that their privacy is respected while they come to terms with what has happened.” And continued: “While we are still in the early stages of the investigation, we are actively searching for Kyle Clifford, who we believe may be in Hertfordshire or North London. Given the seriousness of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately.”

Chief Inspector Superintendent Simpson added that “extensive police resources” are being deployed in North London and Bushey, including specialist search teams and armed police officers.

“Contact the police”: Police warn the public and make an urgent appeal to fugitives

Police currently believe that a crossbow was used in the incident. Other weapons may have been used, police said. The police chief warned the public in a press conference on Wednesday (July 10) not to approach the suspect and addressed Clifford directly, saying: “Kyle, if you see or hear this, please contact the police.”

Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Ash-Edwards said the incident had sent “shockwaves through the local community and across Hertfordshire.” “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the women who have lost their shocking lives in this horrific incident in Bushey,” he said.

