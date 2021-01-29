The mayor, José Ballesta, did not miss the opportunity to respond to Mario Gómez, and, at the end of the Plenary, after the debate of the joint motion, in a slow tone and tense calm, he stated that “always”, in the 20 Years that he has served as a senior position (both in the Autonomous Community, as a counselor, and at the University of Murcia, as rector), “I have tried to assume my responsibilities and my leadership.”

«Explanations, appearance, responsibility, leadership? Two years ago and for the second time I have submitted to the scrutiny of the votes, achieving the majority and I give the same value to both those who voted for me and those who did not, “he stressed, recalling the number of spokespersons’ meetings and meetings of government boards that have been held in the last month. And addressing Mario Gómez, without naming him, he added that the accusations he had leveled against him were made from “resentment, resentment and personal hatred”, which “did not share” the rest of the members of the group. «He is the one who has to make a decision if he is not comfortable; he is the one with a problem, “concluded José Ballesta, not before making it clear that he would not hesitate to leave his post if he considered that he had lost support.