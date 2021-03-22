The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, has appealed to Citizens and PSOE to resume the dialogue that prevents the celebration of the motion of censure in the City of Murcia that is scheduled to take place on Thursday. The first mayor makes a call to hold conversations without preconditions, so the withdrawal of the complaint against the spokesman of the orange formation, Mario Gomez, to get the motion of censure to be withdrawn.

The mayor made these statements on Monday morning after the presentation of the recovery of the Molino Armero and its surroundings, in Cabezo de Torres, and added that he was making a public call “towards dialogue and agreement” because ” the level of confrontation and tension is not desirable.

The appeal is made both to the leaderships of the parties at the regional and national levels, both of the Cs and the PSOE, and makes it clear that there are no preconditions, not even that of following him as mayor.

“There is still room for agreement,” he said, because that is what the people are demanding. And he insists that so far he has not found the space for dialogue to do so. “It gives me the impression that many roads and bridges have been broken and must be rebuilt because Murcia deserves it,” emphasizes José Ballesta.