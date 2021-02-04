The mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, pointed out regarding the controversy created around the vaccination of the Councilor for Health and Sports, Felipe Coello, which regrets the noise created, but also predicts that “a decision will be made that will affect people”, recalling that “people are far above politics.”

In fact, the mayor of Murcia assured that “it is very difficult to make a decision with so much noise and shouting in the background“But Ballesta acknowledged that” various contacts and meetings are taking place on this situation in different places and that the time will come to make a decision. ” To end the situation of the mayor of Health, Ballesta defended the attitude of the councilor “because everything has been justified and documented” and reviewed the health merits of Felipe Coello and presented to the municipal legal services.

Speaking to journalists, prior to an event with the Segura Food Bank, the first mayor wanted to settle the controversy raised about whether he had received the vaccine against Covid-19, due to the insinuations made by the municipal opposition: «The mayor of Murcia has not been vaccinated and, when it corresponds, in the group that touches him, he will be the last to be vaccinated, “he said.

Regarding the criticism that Ballesta himself has received from the municipal opposition for his “continued silence” during this situation, the mayor of Murcia said that “I I move badly in this area of ​​the politics of statements, counter statements and denials. I move badly and I have never entered it ». Ballesta reiterated that “there is a lot of noise, too much shouting and that there is more life beyond that shouting.” Finally, the Murcian councilor wanted to settle this matter, for this he has stated that “I came here with a city project, with plans to develop and not for disqualifications.”