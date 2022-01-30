The 22-year-old British talent without opponents in Fayetteville: race dominated in front of Dutch Van Der Haar and Belgian Iserbyt
The cyclocross World Championship had only one real star at the start and this one did not betray. Britain’s Thomas Pidcock had long since targeted the test in Fayetteville, Arkansas, United States, and dominated the race, never leaving any hope for his opponents. Perfect on the bike, relentless when he had to go down to climb the 39 steps, Pidcock won his first gold in the specialty, after the 2020 silver in Dusseldorf. The British talent, already gold in Mountain Bike at Tokyo 2020, also had time to give the public a “five” and do Superman lying on the bike, just before crossing the finish line. Where he preceded by 30 seconds the Dutch Lars Van Der Haar and the Belgian Eli Iserbyt. There were no Italians present: the only member Jakob Dorigoni had been stopped this week for contact with a Covis case.
Now the Giro
Pidcock certainly took advantage of the absence of the sacred monsters of the Van der Poel and Van Aert specialty, but he once again demonstrated his great versatility: he is very strong even on the road where he won the Brabant Arrow and touched the Amstel Gold Race. In May he will come to the Giro d’Italia: he has a very good memory of our country, since he won the Giro Under 23 two years ago.
