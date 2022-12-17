Italian round of the World Cup in Trentino on an icy ground. The Dutchman was a huge favourite, but he chased from the start and, frowning, ran away at the end of the race. Women: the Bergamo player, third in the World Cup, fights against the Dutch. The Belgian Vanthourenhout and Pieterse win

Surprise in Vermiglio, in Val di Sole. Mathieu Van der Poel, the most eagerly awaited, the champion of cyclo-cross, was beaten. Powerful and regal in the eve of qualifying, the Dutchman struggled to find the rhythm on a track with a completely changed surface, from soft snow on Friday to hard, almost frozen ground today. Victory for the Belgian Michael Vanthourenhout, 29 years old, European champion and second here in 2021 behind Van Aert. The Belgian emerged from a three-way challenge launched in the first laps of the race by the Swiss Kevin Kuhn and the other Belgian Niels Vandeputte, with Eli Iserbyt and Laurens Sweeck behind them, while Van den Poel struggled to emerge. “Today there was a fantastic atmosphere – said Vanthourenhout -. The track was really demanding for the cross-country skiing, the plan for my race was to try to make as few mistakes as possible and I succeeded. Clearly snowcross is suitable for me, and in my opinion such a format deserves the five-circle showcase of the Winter Olympics”. Second place for compatriot Vandeputte, third for the Swiss Kuhn. In the World Cup, Sweeck is 23 points ahead of Vanthourenhout after 10 of the 14 stages on the calendar. Van der Poel finishes eighth at 3’14”, very dark in the face. He slips away into the crowd that has been cheering him on throughout the race. Best Italians Nicholas Samparisi, 14th, and Filippo Fontana, 15th. See also The ridiculous offer that Boca Juniors presented for Roger Martínez

Women — Prediction also upset in the women’s field. Fem Van Empel, the strongest athlete of this season, who had achieved her first success in the Cup in Vermiglio in 2021, could not find a day to remember. Having already crashed at the first turn, together with many others, the young Dutchwoman ended her race on the second lap: like for Iserbyt, bad hit and retirement, but fortunately without consequences. Puck Pieterse, the other protagonist of the women’s cyclo-cross season, instead made very little mistakes, winning with full merit. With her tricolor jersey, Silvia Persico, bronze at the 2022 World Cup and revelation of the women’s season, fought great against the Dutch: she was also second, then the victim of some slips and chain jumps she finished in fourth place, preceded by the Dutch Alvarado and Bakker.

Sara Casasola finished eighth, Eva Lechner twelfth. “This is my best career finish in the World Cup, so I’m satisfied with the result – explains Silvia Persico -. I only had four races in my legs and this was the first time I was up against the best in the world, all in unprecedented conditions and in which I don’t have much experience. I think I guessed all the mechanical choices, from the type of tires to the pressure. Unfortunately in the second part of the race the conditions changed and I couldn’t stand anymore because of the ice. We are sorry to have arrived so close to the podium, moreover in Italy and in front of so many fans, but we will see if we can make up for it in the next international events”. See also 7 solidarity initiatives in the world of football that move the whole world

December 17, 2022 (change December 17, 2022 | 19:41)

