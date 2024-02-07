Among the many drifts that have emerged in recent days starting from the rumors about other Xbox games arriving on PlayStation, there is also the discussion on the fact that a reduction of competition date fromXbox exit as a direct competitor, with its move to multiplatform development, could lead PlayStation Studios to reduce the quality of its games, but according to a developer from Sony Bend Studio, authors of Days Gone, this will not happen.
Let's remember that the whole thing is still a sort of enormous psychodrama without any official basis, but it is curious to note how the offshoots of this enormous discussion on the internet have also touched Sony's internal teams, with Robert Morrison of Bend Studio reporting that the PlayStation Studios however will not be affected and they will not fall quality.
Indeed, the eventual removal of Xbox as a platform and the arrival of its games on PlayStation would mean a drastic decline in competition directed for Sony, which could decide, according to some, to relax a bit and relax more, without investing excessively in the development of high-profile triple-A games given that it wouldn't have major threats to face anyway.
Quality comes from an internal desire, says Bend Studio
Beyond the fact that, for the moment, it is an enormous speculation without foundation, the argument does not hold up according to Morrison, who responded to these doubts with a bold message: “There is an understandable concern about the fact that a perceived lack of competition could lead to a lowering of the quality of releases,” wrote the Days Gone developer. “At the developer level, PlayStation Studios does not compete directly with Xbox or Nintendo studios, we are still guided by a internal desire to create the best products possible.”
The message from the animator from Bend Studio obviously smacks of self-promotion, but it still makes sense: if nothing else, because video games still have to compete with other forms of entertainment in general, so the drive towards quality will always be able to count on also a competitive stimulus.
Of course, another discussion could be had on what Sony might think about the actual need for colossal investments required for today's development and on the willingness to take big risks on more experimental and unusual projects, which could actually push companies to play it safer, in a calmer situation from a competitive point of view, but this is still only speculation which are not based on any official information. Recall that Microsoft intends to reveal something about its multiplatform plans (or not) with an official communication for next week.
