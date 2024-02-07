Among the many drifts that have emerged in recent days starting from the rumors about other Xbox games arriving on PlayStation, there is also the discussion on the fact that a reduction of competition date fromXbox exit as a direct competitor, with its move to multiplatform development, could lead PlayStation Studios to reduce the quality of its games, but according to a developer from Sony Bend Studio, authors of Days Gone, this will not happen.

Let's remember that the whole thing is still a sort of enormous psychodrama without any official basis, but it is curious to note how the offshoots of this enormous discussion on the internet have also touched Sony's internal teams, with Robert Morrison of Bend Studio reporting that the PlayStation Studios however will not be affected and they will not fall quality.

Indeed, the eventual removal of Xbox as a platform and the arrival of its games on PlayStation would mean a drastic decline in competition directed for Sony, which could decide, according to some, to relax a bit and relax more, without investing excessively in the development of high-profile triple-A games given that it wouldn't have major threats to face anyway.