In the Ikea I was approached by a nice lady. Whether I worked there. “Not yet, just one more wave of corona and I’m here screwing bunk beds together!”

Fifteen minutes later we stood in line together for an hour and a half for the checkout of the Swedish furniture giant. She had an overcrowded cart.

“Divorced?” I asked her.

I was right at once. She was glad she got rid of that asshole. She’d caught him texting dirt to the receptionist in his office. Yeah, he once sent that girl a dick pic too. Although she thought that word was a bit too exaggerated in his case. His shrimp was more of a sob pic. The receptionist had therefore asked him what it was exactly. She couldn’t see it well on her cell phone. Would he otherwise want to send it again? Better exposed and from a different angle. The loser had done it too. After that, his cock had gone through the entire company. Also to the board. They had called her. It was too embarrassing for words. Especially for the kids. He actually had to go to that clinic where Linda’s husband was now.

I had no idea what she was talking about.

She explained to me that John de Mol’s brother-in-law was in a clinic because of his fanatical behavior. she had that on Show news heard. And they knew it again from KLM because some yo-yo had leaked at Schiphol that Dirty Jeroentje had been sent by his in-laws to a rehab clinic in the US. That was a shame, by the way, that KLM had told me that. That said Show news. That that was shame. Because now they knew it too and they had to make it known to the world. That was their job. Commissioned by John de Mol. After all, it was his transmitter.

In the same program, gossip icon Albert Verlinde had openly apologized for saying something that was not true. And Albert hated that so much. He had never done that before. And that sweetheart was so sorry.

I told the woman that I could imagine that and that I felt very sorry for him. According to her, it had become a heartbreaking broadcast. Sobbing, Albert had hung over the table. He also had endless regrets about other things he had done in the past. Something about a kissing soap star and a football player. And a scene that was a little too intimate between an actress and a gentleman who was not her husband. Hugging with a stranger! Albert had knelt in front of the camera in that broadcast and had sprinkled ashes theatrically on his head. Then he started talking about his own man who was also a jerking rascal and with all kinds of…

I said I didn’t want to know and asked her how the other presenters of this literary program reacted. She said they were deeply shocked. Baffled even. Because they didn’t know any better than that Albert always spoke the truth. Or as his colleague Evert Sanlijms later stated: “Lying is not in our dictionary!”

According to the woman, they had to say all this from John de Mol. He had only heard in the afternoon that the truth was sometimes taken for granted in that program. That not everything that was said there was always correct. John was terribly shocked. And his sister Linda didn’t know anything either. Neither do the editors of her magazine.

Fortunately, John had already visited the Secretary of State. There he had made crystal clear agreements. In the corridors he ran into our prime minister. He asked Mark if it was true that he allowed that lobbying trooper Cora van Nieuwenhuizen to stay on even though she had already taken on a dubious schnapp for the energy sector.

Mark asked when that was.

Last July.

That was too long ago. He was not an elephant.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 29 January 2022