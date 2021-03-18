Marcelo sain He took office as Santa Fe Minister of Security in December 2019. The expectation was enormous and the challenge was enormous: tame the insecurity and drug crime rates that have plagued the large cities of the province for years, especially Rosario.

It would not take many days for him to show his stamp of work, far from the usual formalities in the world of political leadership. “I order you to restore that (Ndr: the custody of public buildings shot) because otherwise I’m going to go there and things are going to get spicy, “Sain ordered him. in an imperative tone to the head of the Regional Police Unit II. He had not served a week in office.

In thirty days, he changed the Rosario police chief three times and warned: “He who does not comply, goes to prison.”

In fourteen months of management, there was no lack of controversy due to his acidic, powerful, often unfortunate statements. Nor is it a persistent idea to promote a police reform to advance against a force involved in recent years with multiple and resounding cases of corruption and collusion with crime.

The confrontation with the police was a constant. And it led him to star in one last scandal, when the audio of a private conversation was known ten days ago where he accused some commissioners of “being some black countrymen who are at two in the afternoon”.

“I think you guys play in the first D and I play in the first A. You will say that I am a son of a bitch, a braggart, a turro. No, black. I have many years of experience playing in first A. Now I am in the dressing room of first D ”, he explains to his interlocutor.

For these sayings, the national deputy of the Civic Coalition Lucila Lehmann asked Perotti to remove him from office and formally requested that the Santa Fe Legislature initiate a political trial against the official.

Perotti saw in Sain, a graduate in political science and professor at the University of Quilmes – who passed through the political force “Nuevo Encuentro” by Martín Sabbatella– Former director of the Airport Security Police (PSA) and in charge until December 2019 of leading the Investigative Agency in Rosario, as the right man to help him fulfill one of the central slogans of his campaign: “Now, peace and the order”. A promise that allowed him to add votes to defeat socialism after twelve years of defeats by a disunited Peronism.

The insecurity rates, urban violence, drug crimes, however, never abated. Not even with the pandemic and the quarantine time that prevented circulation on the street.

For the first time in five years, the murders in the Gran Rosario once again exceeded two hundred. There were 212, a record that must be traced back to 2015 to observe a greater impact on the numbers.

The critical situation on the street, the boredom of the neighbors, was spiced up with some phrases from Sain. “(I came) to rest because if I stay there they’ll shoot me down”he said as he closed an interview on the Crónica TV floor. It was February 2020 and he had been in office for two months.

A few days before he had played a humorous game that also earned him strong criticism. On his Twitter account, while the homicides and criticisms of his management took place, used as a profile photo an image of himself in which he was seen in Captain America’s uniform, the cartoon character who fights evil characters from all over the world.

In another interview, he had complained because “Rosario society believes that it lives in a Swiss canton” when “there is an enormous level of violence.”

Meanwhile, he insisted on giving talks to promote an ambitious police reform project that would allow greater control and training of the Force, as well as a renewal in the approach to public security. Sain always saw a sector of the uniformed as part of the problem and not the solution.

Another characteristic that highlights Sain is the transversality of his opponents. In recent weeks he pointed to leaders of the Progressive Front, the alliance of radicals and socialists that ruled the province for more than a decade, to protect commissioners convicted of their relationship with criminal gangs.

The radical Lisandro Enrico accused him of being the “Jaime Stiuso de Santa Fe”, and to do “the dirty work” of the Government.

Sain also attacked sectors of the Santa Fe PJ. He pointed to the provincial senator Armando Traferri, an old leader with power in provincial politics, as one of those in charge of managing the clandestine game. The legislator was an important factor in the unity of local Peronism, a key strategy to lead Perotti to victory.

A judicial investigation is stalled because Traferri’s jurisdiction does not allow progress against him, as claimed by Sain.

Sectors of Together for Change also persistently criticized his ways and his management. They even pushed the process for impeachment.

Perotti, a politician of moderate forms, always defended it. Or at least until this week, when faced with the possibility of impeachment they consulted him again about the future of their most mediatic and controversial official. The governor, this time, bowed to silence.