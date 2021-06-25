The 7th San Marino Cross Country Rally on 25 and 26 June will be the fourth round of the Italian Cross Country Rally Championship, as well as the 5th round of the Tricolore Side by Side.

Suzuki arrives as leader of the Italian Cross Country Rally Constructors Championship, of the T1 and T2 groups on the dirt roads of the Republic of Titano and the adjacent ones, the scene of the challenges for the important points of an increasingly fascinating and exciting Championship. Alfio Bordonaro leads the Suzuki Challenge, as well as T2 leader, on the New Grand Vitara.

Suzuki starts with the aim of defending the constructors’ leadership. The official Suzuki rider Lorenzo Codecà, the Milanese forced absent in Greece, returns to the game with firm intentions of comeback from his current 3rd place, and will be back on the Grand Vitara in the T1 version to attack the San Marino land, always navigated by Mauro Toffoli. Another Grand Vitara officially followed by the Italian branch of the Japanese brand for Manuele Mengozzi sailed by Fabio Graffieti.

The protagonists of the Suzuki Challenge on the New Gran Vitara are also the first players in the T2 group, the production cars. In the lead, Alfio Bordonaro from Catania will be navigated by Roberto Briani, the Sicilian driver, after a tiring start, took the lead not only in the Japanese single-make, but also in T2 and in 4th place in the overall championship standings, after a profitable Greek race. .

Fifth tricolor place and 4th of T2 for another Sicilian, Chinti Marino Gambazza from Messina, excellent in Greece and who on the New Grand Vitara will be joined by Santo Triolo, followed by the Tuscan from Tempo srl Andrea Lucchini with Piero Bosco, winners at the Italian Baja, therefore, Mauro Cantarello and Francesco Facile, always at the top after the excellent performance at the Baja del Vermentino, but also in Friuli and Greece. The Trivini Bellini cousins ​​were forced to skip the San Marino appointment due to the consequences of a breakdown still being defined.

The race is organized by the San Marino Automobile Motoring Federation and will have its headquarters and service center at the Multi Eventi di San Marino. The program will enter its climax on Friday 25 June with the preliminary operations, between the Multi Events and the “Globo” Service Park from 12.30 to 18. Authorized reconnaissance of the route is allowed on the same day.

Crews who wish can carry out the shakedown, testing the cars in race trim, from 13.45 to 14.45 in Piandavello di San Marino. All in one day the competition which will be divided into 8 selective sectors, programmed following the Italian Championship Rally. “Terra di San Marino” (4.75 km), “Macerata Feltria” (7.47 km), “Sestino” (14.88 km), the first sector to be covered twice and three times the other two, for a total of 76.55 Km on the 369.87 of the entire race course, which starts and ends in San Marino.