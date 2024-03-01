Cross-country skiing | Will the Finns immediately rush to the podium in Lahti? HS follows a pair print

The opening race of the Skiing World Cup is paired sprints. HS follows.

Cross-country skiing the World Cup race weekend in Lahti starts on Friday at 16:45 with a skiable pair sprint.

The traditional skiing pair sprint is a rare form of competition in the World Cup. The last time the traditional pair sprint was contested five years ago. Even then we competed in Lahti.

Finland marches two tough teams to the finish line in men's and women's. Iivo Niskanen next to the race Lauri Vuorinen. Another Finnish duo is Cross mat Hakola–Ville Ahonen.

In the women's category, Finland's pairs are Krista Pärmäkoski–Johanna Matintalo and Anne Kyllönen–Jasmi Joensuu.

The tracking opens below.