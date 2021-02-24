Cross – country skiing Turunen at the opening of the eighth World Championships in cross-country skiing, Ekström won the World Championship silver

The medal immediately came in the youth World Championships.

24.2. 16:57

Marjut Turusen Eighth place in the women’s sprint was the best Finnish performance at the adult level on the opening day of the World Championships in Ski Orienteering in Kääriku, Estonia. The World Cup was immediately celebrated with a medal when Niklas Ekström reached for silver.

“It was very challenging to find the fastest route choice. But otherwise the performance was kind of moderate, and it still provides opportunities for the chase on Thursday, ”Turunen said in a press release.

Salla Koskela was ninth after Turunen. Men’s sprint Eevert Toivonen was 11th and Misa Tuomala 12: s. In women, Estonia won Daisy Kudre, the number one man was a Russian who competed as a neutral athlete Vladislav Kiselev.

Extreme World Championship silver in the youth sprint came with a 12-second loss to Sweden Jonathan Stahl.

“The performance was kind of basic good and under control all the time. Route choices were difficult, and the track was really technical, ”Ekström summed up.