Cross-country skiing | There was a spark in the Swedish camp right away at the Tour de Ski – the star skier warmed up to his teammate

Moa Ilar gave back in the interviews after the Toblach preliminaries.

Swedish the women's cross country team will hold a crisis meeting on Saturday evening due to the situation that happened in the Toblach sprint, reports a Swedish newspaper Expressen.

Moa Ilar narrowly qualified for the semi-finals and let it burn afterwards in an interview with Viaplay.

“I had good speed on the last hill, but then Johanna (Hagstrom) hit the front”, Ilar teased Aftonbladet by.

Hagström cleared his way to the final. He finished last in the final, more than eight seconds behind the winner Linn to Svahn.

Ilar told Sweden's TV6 after the preliminaries that he was “disgusted with Hagström's game movement. In addition, he said that he has not had time to clarify the situation with Hagström. Later, Ilar told Aftonbladet that Hagström came to apologize to him.

Hagstrom commented to Aftonbladet that he did nothing wrong in the heats.

“I heard that he (Ilar) is a bit annoyed with me and I understand that. I was quite blunt, but I didn't do anything stupid in my opinion,” said Hagström.

He continued by stating that situations like this are common in sprints. Hagström also has experience of getting caught, and he didn't want the same thing to happen now.

To Expressen, Hagström said that he wished that Ilar had come to talk about his annoyance directly to him, and not vent his anger to the media.

Ramble the coach of the Swedish women's cross country team was on the line Stefan Thomson.

“When something like this happens, you should first digest it alone and then bring it up with the team,” he said.

Thomson told Expressen that he will hold a meeting with Ilar and Hagström on Saturday evening. The purpose is to talk through the events of the day.

“Since we've been together for so long now, it's important to take care of things like this,” Thomson said.

Hagström was aware of the meeting plans and said that he believed that the discussion would go well.

“It's difficult when there are so many strong girls in the team and we're all pretty good. It's easy to get noisy, but we always solve such things internally,” said Hagström.

Tour de Ski continues on Sunday with a 10-kilometer split start race, which is held in traditional style.