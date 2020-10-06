Cross country skiing The fluoride ban on cross-country skiing will be extended by one year

The device developed for monitoring fluoride creams has not been tested enough.

Cross-country skiing the fluoride cream ban will not come into force yet this season, says the Norwegian Dagbladet.

In November last year, the International Ski Federation FIS decided to ban fluoride-based ski creams in all its competitions and in all sports from the beginning of the 2020-2021 competition period. Now, however, the timetable has proved too tight.

Dagbladet says that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the device developed for monitoring ointments has not had enough time to be tested for use now.

FIS: n the decision to ban fluoride creams was based on a ban by the EU chemicals authority on the manufacture and placing on the market of certain fluorine compounds from July 2020. This is due to their potential adverse health and environmental effects.

The compounds have been used in ski creams for more than 30 years. During this time, it is known that only one cross-country medal has been achieved with skis lubricated with a fluoride-free cream.

The superiority of fluoride creams over non-fluorinated creams is particularly pronounced in wet conditions, as their ability to repel moisture and dirt is superior.