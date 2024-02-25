Cross-country skiing | The competition partner made strong claims about Iivo Niskanen's behavior – this is how the Olympic champion responds

Iivo Niskanen and Kalle Parantainen tell what really happened in Puijo's uproar.

Finnish Cup the men's relay skiing at Kuopio's Puijo ended in a tense situation on Sunday.

Puijo Ski Club Iivo Niskanen32, and Kuusamo's Erä-Veikkon Kalle Parantainen24, after the anchor leg, they met strictly in the finish area.

The incident started a few hundred meters before the finish line, when Niskanen, who had risen to the top group, tried to overtake Parantai. Kuusamo's Erä-Veikkou skier turned the Olympic champion twice.

In relay skiing, the slower skier does not have to give way.

“Iivo tried to get past me but couldn't. Then he kicked me in the right leg with a ski. There was a vekki and a bloody mark on the competition outfit”, claims Parantainen.

Niskanen vehemently denies that he kicked his rival on purpose.

“That's not true,” says Niskanen over the phone.

The race from the recording you can see how Niskanen tries to pass Parantainen twice, but he closes the lane.

“One more time it could be by accident, but after a while he swerved to the left again to cover me, as a result of which my speed stopped,” says Niskanen.

The duo's skis collide in the situation, but the actual kick is not visible on the recording.

“It seems a little strange that someone had hit his leg with a big hit,” Niskanen continues.

In the end, Niskanen got past Parantainen.

Tangle took new laps in the finish area. Iltalehten argument by Niskanen would have reached Parantainen by pushing him.

Neither skier confirms the claim.

“I haven't pushed Kalle, touched him in any way or violated his integrity in any way, but Kalle himself poked me on the chest,” Niskanen commented.

Parantainen's version of the situation in the goal area is as follows:

“Iivo was lying on the ground when I finished. I bent down and opened the bandage. Iivo was really aggressive and started walking threateningly towards me. I was really upset, I was scared of the situation and I pushed Iivo away,” he says.

According to Parantainen, Niskanen called him a “clown” and an “idiot” after that. According to Niskanen, this is not true.

“At that point I said that blocking and changing lanes was fooling around. It was such standard shouting. Pretty thick, if I do say so myself. Of course, he may have heard wrong.”

Iivo Niskanen in a stock photo.

Twosome reviewed the situation during the post-race warm-up, but they could not come to an agreement.

Parantainen does not understand the behavior of a meritorious star skier.

“I appreciate Iivo's seafaring skills, but as a person I don't appreciate him at all. The comments that come from every race and the way he behaves – there's a lot to shake. I don't think he sets a very good example for younger skiers.”

Niskanen does not sign statements about his behavior.

“I don't understand where these names, allegations of firing and criticism of my behavior come from. I was clearly upset that the slower one didn't give me room, and I made that clear on the track and after the race, that's all,” he says.

Niskanen states that he would like to go through the turmoil with Parantainen. On Sunday evening, the Olympic champion had tried to approach Parantais with phone calls and messages without receiving an answer.

“I would prefer to talk to him and settle the matter. It was a competitive situation on both sides, where emotions might boil over. You have to take things as they are, and not blow them up any more.”

Men's Jämin Jänne won the 4 x 7.5 kilometer relay. Imatra's Urheilijat placed second and Niskanen's anchored Puijon Ski Club third. Kuusamo's Erä-Veikot, represented by Parantainen, was sixth.