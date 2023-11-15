Cross-country skiing | Sweden’s skiing stars were angry at their treatment – boycotted the sports gala: “We are furious”

Sweden’s national skiing team was ignored in the nominations for the country’s sports gala Idrottsgalan, despite taking a record medal haul from the World Championships in Planica.

Swedish The national cross-country team is in a frenzy over the nominations for the country’s sports gala Idrottsgalan.

Not a single member of the national skiing team qualified for the gala, even though the team grabbed a record medal pot from the World Championships in Planica and Frida Karlsson took the prestigious Tour de Ski victory after dramatic stages.

“We are furious. Of course, this is not the biggest thing in the world, but I think this is strange and strange,” the boss of the cross country team said Anders Byström said on Viaplay’s podcast Expressen’s by.

According to Expressen, the national skiing team has now made the decision to boycott Idrottsgalan, which will take place at Stockholm’s Friends Arena on January 22.

“At that time, the season is in full swing, so it is usually difficult to get athletes to the gala. Now, when we are not nominated, participation is not relevant. Maybe someone from the ski association’s office will go there, but no one from the national team,” Byström said.

Swedish skiers are especially upset that Planica’s double world champions Ebba Andresson and Jonna Sundling were not eligible to be nominated as female athletes of the year.

The national ski team was also left without a nomination for team of the year, although Planica won 12 World Cup medals. National team boss Byström was also not nominated for sports director of the year.

“What will happen if we only get ten medals from the next World Championships? Then we really don’t have a seam. It’s strange, but I haven’t received any explanation, so I don’t know how this thing is rationalized,” Ryström said.