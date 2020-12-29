Cross country skiing Sprinters’ main trip opens Tour de Skin: Suhonen tries to endure the whole tour, Lylynperä lowers stakes in Toblach

New Year’s Day free skiing sprint is the main competition of the Tour de Skin for Katri Lylynperä and Verneri Suhonen.

Tourin first-timers Katri Lylynperä and Verneri Suhonen begin the Tour de Ski tour with a full brawl in the New Year’s Day sprint. The start of the free skiing practice in Val Müstair, Switzerland is both the main race of the tour.

The fact that Finns heading to Switzerland on Wednesday are exposed directly to an alpine climate, where oxygen atoms are less frequent than usual, adds to the opening sport.

“It’s nice to go to bigger races,” Lylynperä said at a preliminary event organized remotely by the Ski Association on Tuesday.

“The first race of the tour is very interesting. That’s my brightest goal, and I’ve never gone high to compete this way. It’s good to have experience with it and see how the solution works. ”

Suhonen was in similar ages.

“I look forward to the first day of the race. I even count it as the most important race on the tour, so you have to be ready right away, ”Suhonen said.

Verneri Suhonen in the sprint qualifier in Ruka on November 27, 2020.­

Suhonen plans to ski the entire tour. After three starts for Val Müstar and Toblach’s departures, Lylypera will consider whether he will continue on the Touria Val di Fiemme.

“Basically, I ski the whole Tour because I want a good practice response from the race and I want to see how the tour serves the preparation for the value race for the future. In that sense, this will be a bit of a study trip, ”Suhonen said.

“At the same time, I have to keep in mind that I’m going on the Tour for the first time, so the program needs to be looked at according to the situation.”

Lylynperä anticipates that the competitive load will severely erode his performance. That’s why he’s ready to give up the Val di Fiemme races, even though he’s skiing his favorite trip, sprint traditional.

“I don’t know how much more the body would have to give at that point. Last year, the sprinters didn’t have much to share in the last sprint of the tour, ”Lylynperä reflected.