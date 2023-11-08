Cross-country skiing | Norwegian superstar Kristine Stavås Skistad disappeared from the public eye – expert talks about “Konnerud’s formula”

Last winter, Kristine Stavås Skistad went from victory to victory. Nothing has been heard from him since then.

Norwegian star skier Kristine Stavås Skistad has disappeared from the public eye, says Dagbladet in his story, which is titled with the words “Rumors are spreading”.

After the turn of the year, 24-year-old Skistad went from victory to victory, but after that he lost as if swallowed by the earth.

Skistad broke free Johannes Høsflot Klæbon like the Norwegian national team, refused to attend team meetings, and has given only one interview to Drammens Tiden.

“I have found a way that works for me and I stick to it,” he said.

Skistad’s habit is to train in complete silence at his home in Konnerud. He gives up everything that doesn’t make him a better skier. He stays out of the spotlight as much as possible.

Dagbladet did not get any comments from Skistad or his close circle, as the skier does not want to reveal any information about himself before the Norwegian national championships start in Beitostölen next week.

So Skistad hones his fitness in some kind of asceticism in his home village of 10,000 inhabitants in southeastern Norway. Rumors of a ferocious striking ability are spreading.

Norwegian TV2’s skiing expert Petter Soleng Skinstad believes that the star, who has won five World Cup competitions, will come to the line in a huge blow.

“What little I’ve seen of his interval, speed and technique training looks very promising. He seems to be in the best shape of his career,” Skinstad commented to Dagbladet.

“The Konnerudin formula seems to work perfectly. The athlete feels comfortable in a familiar and safe environment.”

Last spring, Vauhtihirmu Skistad won five sprints in a row. The last of the victories clicked in Lahti during the final weekend of the World Cup.