Cross-country skiing | Krista Pärmäkoski's wild move was decided in Rovaniemi – Joni Mäki is the number one in the men's kiteboarding

Ikaalisten Urheilijat and Pohti SkiTeam celebrate the victories of the last relay races of the season.

Ski season culminates this weekend in Rovaniemi. The race weekend started on Saturday with the women's 3 x 5 kilometer (v) Finnish Cup relay.

The victory was celebrated by the athletes of Ikaalisten, whose team was skiing Katariina Lonka, Krista Pärmäkoski and Hilla Niemelä.

The second was Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu, who won the relay cup, and the third was Kainuu Ski Club, which narrowly beat Vantaa Ski Club in the final race.

The victory of the men's 3 x 7.5 km (v) relay went to the Pohti Ski Team (Niilo Moilanen, Juuso Haarala and Joni Mäki).

The top three could fit within 1.8 seconds. The second was Jämin Jänne and the third was the Urheilijat of Imatra.

Women's the solution of the message was seen in the second part. Lonka, who skied a strong opening section, replaced Ikaalinen in fourth place, 10.1 seconds ahead of Iisalmi Vilma Ryytyta left behind.

In the second leg, Pärmäkoski opened the floodgates right from the start and decided the race with his tremendous skiing. Pärmäkoski brought the message to anchor Niemelä with a difference of more than 20 seconds from the others.

Niemelä increased the distance from the others in the anchor section. Vuokatti, who finished second, was 33.6 seconds behind Ikaalis in the end.

Hilla Niemelä brought the Ikaalist Athletes to the finish line in first place, where the teammates were facing each other.

Pair Vuokatti Ski Team Kainuu, who won the relay championship gold in Äänekoski a week ago, fell out of the race for the victory in the second leg, which was skied Eveliina Piippo.

It was Piipo's first competition after a recent back injury, and he was not yet at his best.

“It would be nicer to ski a little closer to your own level, but it's really nice to be here,” Piippo said in a Yle TV interview.

When Piipo was asked about the recent difficulties, emotions took over.

“It hasn't been terribly easy life here in the last year”, Piippo said with a broken voice and then left the interview.

Men's in the race, the decision could be waited all the way to the finish line. Only ProSki Oulu fell out of the group of four in the last ascent Oskari Hökkä.

Pohdin was the strongest at the finish line Joni Mäkiwho narrowly beat Jämi Cross mat Hakolan and Imatran Miro Karpanen.

Joni Mäki beat Ristomatti Hakola in the battle of star anchors.

On Sunday In Rovaniemi, it's the turn of the traditional long-distance championships with an intermediate start. The distance for women is 30 kilometers, for men 50.